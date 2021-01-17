Prince Harry is ‘heartbroken by the situation with his family’, friend reveals

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

According to Tom Bradby, a close friend of Prince Harry, he is “heartbroken about the situation with his family”.

It’s been almost a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK, with the ‘Megxit’ review coming up quickly.

Tom Bradby, a journalist and friend of the prince, has opened up about the emotional toll the exit took on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In a new interview for ITVS’s Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh, journalist and friend of the prince, Tom Bradby, opened up about how Harry and Meghan are doing one year after the famous royal split.

Fans of the royal couple will remember Tom Bradby from the ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, as in one poignant moment he asked the Duchess how she was doing and Meghan replied honestly that she was “not okay”.

In the interview which airs this weekend, he said that he believes Prince Harry was left “heartbroken by the situation with his family” but the couple were “content” and “the things they are doing they are quite excited by.”

When probed by Alan Titchmarsh, who asked him whether this was to do with the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William, the journalist replied, “The situation with the family clearly isn’t ideal and it has been a very difficult year for them all. But are they unhappy out there? No, I don’t think that’s right, I think they are pretty happy actually, but I think they wrestle with their position in life, I think they all do. I think William does too, I don’t think he finds it easy.”

He quickly followed up by saying that he didn’t want to make “anything worse” or get “in between anything or anything like that”.

Also during the interview, Tom Bradby opened up about how other members of the royal family were coping with the so-called ‘Megxit’ as it continues to be “incredibly painful” for everyone.

“I think the whole thing has just been incredibly painful, that is obvious to everyone.” He said, “It is painful all round, painful for everyone, difficult to manage. Effectively they have just decided to completely leave the royal family, that has never been done—I mean, you could go back to the Duke of Windsor but that was in very different circumstances‚ it’s never been done voluntarily before and no one still is absolutely clear how it is going to work.

“It is not a very easy or comfortable situation, I don’t think it was ever going to be an easy or comfortable situation.”

He said, “You have got to remember this isn’t just a family, it’s a firm. They are in the business of public service on a very elevated, exposed platform and to some extent, they are all locked in it together. And that creates lots of tensions that people perhaps do see relatively clearly from the outside, but at the same time they are trying to be a family and I am always acutely conscious of that and how complicated and frankly difficult it is.”

As the royals’ lives remain most elusive, it’s likely that we won’t really ever know what’s going on between Prince Harry and Prince William (along with the other members of the family) but now the Queen and Prince Philip have been vaccinated, it’s thought that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be flying over for a reunion in June for the Trooping of the Colour event to celebrate the Queen’s birthday. Lifting of the lockdown restrictions pending, of course.

Tom Bradby has also worked closely with Prince William and Kate Middleton, as he was asked to conduct their post-engagement announcement interview and also went to their wedding.