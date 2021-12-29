Princess Charlotte is following in mum Kate Middleton’s footsteps with Christmas gift

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Charlotte was said to have been gifted a video camera by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly bought Princess Charlotte a video camera for Christmas this year.

Kate Middleton is a keen photographer and has shared many images she has taken of her family.

This royal news comes after it was revealed Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis won’t keep all of their Christmas presents.

It’s no secret that Kate Middleton has a passion for photography, and loves to capture intimate images of her family.

And it looks like she’s keen for daughter Charlotte, six, to follow in her footsteps after gifting her a video camera this Christmas.

An insider told US Weekly that Kate and Prince William bought Charlotte a children’s video camera ‘that she adores’.

Meanwhile Prince George, eight, received a camping kit, complete with tent, walkie talkies and a flashlight and little Louis, three, was given a climbing frame.

Despite the Cambridge’s not celebrating Christmas with the Queen in Sandringham this year, due to coronavirus cases, Kate, 39, and William, 39, enjoyed an intimate day at their Amner Hall home in Norfolk.

According to reports, the kids apparently woke their parents up at 5am to see what Santa Clause had brought them.

The Duke of Cambridge also made the day ‘extra special’ for his wife, with the source adding to US weekly: “After a busy year, William wanted to make this Christmas extra special for Kate and surprised her with a beautiful bracelet.”

This comes after it was revealed George, Charlotte and Louis get to open some of their presents on Christmas eve.

The royal youngsters follow a family tradition that is in keeping with the Royal Family’s German heritage which involves opening their presents a day early.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady said: “The royals are of German descent so they weave in German traditions to their celebrations.

“After afternoon tea, they open gifts on Christmas Eve, as is the German tradition.”

But after an exciting few days of opening up presents, the children won’t get to keep them all, as the palace previously confirmed many are donated.

A spokesperson said: “Some items will be taken into the home and others stored within the Royal Household.

“On occasion, and where appropriate, items may be donated to organisations who can make good use of them.

“Their Royal Highnesses are incredibly grateful for the warmth and generosity that has been extended to their children from members of the public.”

In other royal news, The Queen spent Christmas at Windsor for the second year in a row, this time with Prince Charles and Camilla joining her.

However, there were fears for the monarch’s safety after a man with a cross-bow was arrested on Christmas day trying to break into Windsor Castle.

A 19-year-old from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Metropolitan Police have since shared that the suspect has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.