Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer has shared a rare childhood photograph taken at Althorp House.

The sweet throwback photograph shows her looking like the Belle of the ball.

The sweet throwback photograph shows her looking like the Belle of the ball.

Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer has shared an adorable throwback photo from her childhood at Althorp House, rocking a seriously cute fancy dress outfit.

It comes after her sister Lady Amelia Spencer revealed plans to marry at Princess Diana’s childhood home Althorp House.

The 30-year-old socialite seemed to be feeling nostalgic as she took to Instagram to share an unseen photo from her Spencer family album. And it looks like being related to a real-life princess made her dream of being one herself as a youngster.

Lady Kitty uploaded the sweet photograph in which she appears to be Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Princess Belle’s iconic yellow ball gown.

‘Accessorising on the move! Don’t know where I was going, but at least I wasn’t underdressed,’ she captioned the lovely picture from the nineties.

Fans were quick to leave comments, admiring the old school photograph.

One fan wrote, ‘So cute Kitty,’ while another put, ‘Iconic’ and a third wrote, ‘Beautiful princess.’

Princess Charlotte’s resemblence to Lady Kitty has been pointed out when Kitty previously shared a throwback snap of her as a youngster.

The model is used to sharing glamorous fashion photographs these days but little did her followers expect that she had an eye for pretty dresses even as a child.

She can be seen stood in the yellow dress complete with a white rose, tulle decorations and even the matching gold necklace which she held up to the camera.

Meanwhile staff in the background can be seen holding milk jugs, often used for the family afternoon teas.

The location is an iconic one as her aunt, the late Princess Diana grew up at Althorp House in Northamptonshire before she married Charles, Prince of Wales in 1981.

The 90-room property is part of the 550 acres of land, which is now owned by her brother Charles, Earl Spencer – the father of Lady Kitty Spencer. He recently showed fans the grounds of the estate in all their glory with a beautiful sunrise captured last month.

It is believed Kitty’s younger brother Louis will inherit the estate.