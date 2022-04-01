Princess Charlotte’s hilariously sassy remark when she became a big sister

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Charlotte made a seriously cheeky comment when she first became a big sister to Prince Louis back in 2018.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte became a big brother and big sister when Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed Prince Louis into the world in April 2018.

When the family celebrated little Louis’ christening a few months later, a hilarious quip from Princess Charlotte was caught on camera.

In other royal news, Charlotte had the best reaction to spotting herself on TV at Prince Philip’s memorial.

As photographers gathered outside Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace where Prince Louis was baptised surrounded by members of the royal family, including his siblings, mother and father, grandfather, Prince Charles and step-grandmother, Duchess Camilla and even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

As Princess Charlotte was led into the chapel, hand in hand with Prince William, she cheekily told the surrounding paparazzi that they weren’t welcome in the service.

Video of the Week

“You’re not coming,” she told them, with a little frown on her face.

Prince William could be seen flashing a smirk as he heard his little girl’s amusing comment.

Princess Charlotte is known to be the boldest and most confident of the three Cambridge children.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl once told Entertainment Tonight, “She loves climbing trees and she’s very much an adventurer, she was quite known for her feisty personality.”

Meanwhile, Prince William once recalled the wonderful response Charlotte had to being asked her age after turning six.

When asked about how she enjoyed her sixth birthday in May 2021, William said, “She had a lovely day, thank you. Last year it was her birthday in lockdown but this year we were able to have one other family over. They grow up very fast. It was great fun.

“If you ask her, she says she’s 16… Charlotte says, ‘I’m six now, I’ll do what I want’.”