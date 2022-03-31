Princess Charlotte had the cheekiest reaction to spotting herself on TV

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Royal fans can’t get over Princess Charlotte’s adorable reaction to spotting herself on camera at Prince Philip’s memorial service.

Prince Philip’s memorial service saw the royal family gather at Westminster Abbey, to pay tribute to the Queen’s late husband, who passed away last April.

The service was a poignant event and left royal fans heartbroken after seeing the Queen’s teary moment and Princess Beatrice breakdown into floods of tears. However, they were also treated to some very special candid moments, including when Princess Charlotte spotted herself on camera.

Along with all the special details included in the service, fans were quick to comment on Charlotte’s behaviour. They praised the young royal, calling her a pro as she navigated one of her first-ever televised events.

Video of the Week

She could be seen smiling, after a supportive word from her mother, and greeting Clergymen. Despite all the media presence, Charlotte was able to keep cool, that is until she spied herself on camera.

In the footage from the service, Charlotte can be seen gazing around before noticing herself on the large TV screens around the Abbey. She jumps up in her chair and then shoots the camera a cheeky smile.

Viewers loved the adorable and very relatable moment. One tweeted in response, “The look when you see yourself on TV.”

While another commented, “Princess Charlotte is so cute! Glad she’s not overwhelmed by the amount of cameras around and just having fun with it.”

A third also added, “Princess Charlotte never fails in the adorable expressions department, bless her!”

Fans were also treated to a rare and adorable exchange between Charlotte and her cousin, Princess Beatrice.

The pair caught each other’s eye while singing a hymn, and beamed at each other, showing their obvious bond.