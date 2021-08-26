Trending:

Princess Diana statue will be open to the public for this special reason

Kudzai Chibaduki
    • The Diana, Princess of Wales statue will be open to the public on Tuesday 31st August to commemorate the 24th anniversary of her death.

    Historic Royal Palaces (HRP) has revealed that special arrangements will be made for visitors to see the statue from the Cradle Walk around the Sunken Garden, where it stands, from 3pm to 5pm.

    The statue of Diana, Princess of Wales, by artist Ian Rank-Broadley, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. The bronze statue depicts the princess surrounded by three children to represent the “universality and generational impact” of her work.

    Announcing the special occasion a spokesman for the Historic Royal Palaces said, “We acknowledge that there will be interest in viewing the statue on that day.

    “So we will be providing access to the Cradle Walk which is essentially the beautiful walkway around the Sunken Garden.

    “We will be opening that up, freely available, for passers-by or anybody who wants to stop and take a moment on that Tuesday, especially for the anniversary.”

    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (left) and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021 in London, England.

    The Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, which was one of Diana’s favourite spots at the palace, has been redesigned in the last two years and now boasts more than 4,000 unique flowers, including forget-me-nots, which she loved.

    The bronze sculpture, designed by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley shows the Princess embraced by three children.

