We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Diana, Princess of Wales statue will be open to the public on Tuesday 31st August to commemorate the 24th anniversary of her death.

The statue was originally revealed in a private ceremony on 1st July on what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday by her sons, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

The statue is currently on display at Kensington Palace, and fans will only be able to visit freely from Wednesday to Sunday due to the palace gardens’ shortened opening hours.

In other royal news, Mike Tindall has wished Paralympians ‘massive good luck’ ahead of the Tokyo games.

Historic Royal Palaces (HRP) has revealed that special arrangements will be made for visitors to see the statue from the Cradle Walk around the Sunken Garden, where it stands, from 3pm to 5pm.

Announcing the special occasion a spokesman for the Historic Royal Palaces said, “We acknowledge that there will be interest in viewing the statue on that day.

“So we will be providing access to the Cradle Walk which is essentially the beautiful walkway around the Sunken Garden.

“We will be opening that up, freely available, for passers-by or anybody who wants to stop and take a moment on that Tuesday, especially for the anniversary.”

The Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, which was one of Diana’s favourite spots at the palace, has been redesigned in the last two years and now boasts more than 4,000 unique flowers, including forget-me-nots, which she loved.

The bronze sculpture, designed by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley shows the Princess embraced by three children.