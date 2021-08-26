We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mike Tindall has shown his support for Team GB.

Former Rugby player, Mike Tindall has shared his support for the 2020 Paralympic games, alongside Prince William and Kate

Prince William and Kate shared a similar sentiment, taking to Twitter to wish team GB Goodluck

Mike Tindall has shown his support for Team GB during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games after Prince William and Kate shared their own heartfelt message to the Paralympians.

The former England rugby star, and father of three with Zara Tindall, took to Instagram to support the wheelchair rugby team. He shared the team’s own Instagram post to his story and said, ‘Massive good luck to the @gbwheelchairrugby🥇.’

According to Hello! Mike and Zara have both taken part in a wheelchair rugby game during Prince Harry’s inaugural Invictus games in 2014.

Zara also famously competed in the 2012 London games and won silver on the GB Equestrian team. She takes after her mother Princess Anne, who made history being the first royal to compete in the Olympics in 1976, in the same event.

Rugby is a special sport for Mike, as he played for England’s rugby teams which won the world cup in 2003.

Prince William and Kate took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message which said, ‘Wishing @ParalympicsGB and all the athletes from around the world the best of luck in this year’s #Paralympics. We can’t wait to see the talent and skill displayed over the next two weeks #ImpossibleToIgnore’

The royal family is heavily involved in sports charities and are avid supporters of horse riding, football, polo, and of course rugby.

The Cambridges recently stole the show at the Euros after fans were charmed by their adorable family display as they cheered on England. Prince George’s reaction to England’s goal in the final has been named the best bit of the Euros.