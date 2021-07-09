We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Diana used her granddaughter's name Lilibet even before she met Prince Charles and it's all thanks to the Queen, a royal documentary has revealed.

The late Princess is said to have given her Majesty the nickname ‘Aunt Lilibet’ when she was a child.

The late Princess grew up ‘practically next door’ to her Majesty and it turns out that a young Diana used the name Lilibet – before it went on to become the name of her granddaughter many years later.

According to the narrator of a new ITV documentary, Diana’s Decades, which was aired on Thursday night, Princess Diana used to call her future mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II by her intimate nickname Lilibet – many years before she even married into the royal family.

“Lady Diana was born into a world of large country houses, set in rural estates,” an off-camera narrator explained, as they discussed the ex-wife of Prince Charles and her childhood.

“She grew up in Park House, practically next door to the Queen, who she called Aunt Lilibet,” they went on to reveal.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle paid the ultimate tribute to his late mother Princess Diana by giving their daughter Diana as her middle name, calling their first daughter Lilibet Diana.

And with this unearthed information it looks like Diana had a double link to her granddaughter even before she was born.

And it wasn’t long before the Queen’s family soon adopted Diana’s moniker for Elizabeth II too as the Queen’s father George VI was once quoted saying, “Lilibet is my pride. Margaret is my joy.”

Princess Diana went on to marry Prince Charles and have two children, Prince William and Prince Harry, but their marriage broke down, with them splitting in 1992, and the pair later divorced in 1996.

Prince Harry named his first child, a son, Archie, and his second child was named in honour of his grandmother the Queen and his mother Diana.