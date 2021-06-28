We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle has reportedly dropped her royal title on baby Lilibet Diana's birth certificate, using her maiden name instead.

Lilibet is Her Majesty the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild and eighth in the line of succession – but her birth certificate is believed to show that just one parent is a royal, unlike her brother Archie’s.

According to TMZ, Prince Harry’s name is listed as His Royal Highness, The Duke of Sussex on the official document, but Meghan’s pre-marital name has been used.

The former Suits star is listed as Meghan Rachel Markle, dropping her HRH title of The Duchess of Sussex on the certificate.

This differs from their son, Archie’s birth certificate, on which both parents are documented as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple stepped back from their royal duties last year and moved permanently to their new LA home.

Although Prince Harry has been stripped of his military title, the couple is still permitted to use their HRH titles, as they were a gift from the Queen on their wedding day.

However, Meghan’s use of the name she used before she stepped into the royal spotlight may be an indicator of just how far the couple wish to distance themselves from the monarchy.

This news follows Prince Harry’s return to the UK for Princess Diana’s memorial, in honour of what would’ve been her 60th birthday next week. A statue is being unveiled at Kensington Palace and Prince Harry will join his brother, Prince William, for the poignant occasion.

This is the first time Harry is returning to the UK since Lilibet’s birth and was last in Windsor for Prince Philip’s funeral in April.

It’s thought that Meghan has not accompanied him on the trip, having remained at home on maternity leave with newborn Lilibet and two-year-old Archie.