Princess Diana would have wanted her son to be happy, but royal experts warn it could come at an alarming cost...

Princess Diana would have wanted Prince Harry to respect the monarchy, according to a royal expert.

The Princess of Wales taught Prince William and Prince Harry respect as children

Prince Harry has been criticised for his interview with Oprah Winfrey

It follows royal news that Prince Philip has passed away aged 99

Princess Diana may not have always agreed with everything the royal family did, but she always had respect for the Monarchy. “Throughout, she respected the monarchy, even before her death, she did believe in the monarchy,” royal biographer Angela Levin tells Woman.

And instilling respect as well as a sense of duty in her two sons, Angela says, is what she spent years cultivating, despite her often volatile relationship with The Firm.

Which is why royal expert Angela Levin – who has worked for years alongside the royal family – is worried that the Duke of Sussex may wish he hadn’t aired his dirty laundry during that revelatory interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Though Harry rightfully claims that his late mother would simply want “for us to be happy,” Angela points out that Harry has duty running through his veins. And if he is truly sure about giving that up, it may be a decision he comes to regret…

Unchartered territory

Harry sent shockwaves throughout the world with the allegations he levelled during the Oprah interview that has now been watched more than 17.1 million times in America alone, and during which he and his wife Meghan set out why they decided to step back as senior royals.

And while he likely feels like a weight has been lifted, having told his version of events, these bombshell claims could, according our royal insider Duncan Larcombe, have a disastrous and detrimental effect on his own family.

He explains, “Princess Diana would be torn in two had she been alive to witness the dreadful rift between her two sons. Diana would never have allowed Harry to attack his brother in public and inflict wounds on the family from which they may not recover.”

The royal family rarely open up their private lives to the public, and Angela says this is not a route his mother would have wanted him to go down. “It’s been established in him that he has a sense of duty, Diana was very keen on that. That was one of the few things that she and Charles agreed on, that the children should have a sense of duty and should understand and respect the monarchy, throughout.”

Though she herself opened up to Martin Bashir in her famous Panorama interview, Diana never dragged the entire family into her argument. Duncan says, “She would have been heartbroken by Harry’s utter betrayal of his brother. Unlike Diana, who kept her televised attacks focussed on Prince Charles and his mistress, Harry took aim at just about everyone in the family including the brother who was once his soulmate. Even in her darkest days, Diana never attacked the Queen, nor did she directly question the Monarchy itself by claiming those in line to succession are ’trapped’.’”

The Princess and the Queen

Her relationship with the royal family was complex, particularly in the years following her divorce from Prince Charles, but Princess Diana never wavered in the way she respected the monarchy.

Royal author, Andrew Morton, recalled a moment in his book, Diana: Her True Story, that shows this level of admiration and respect for Her Majesty perfectly. He explained how Diana refused to use a fan to cool herself during a royal engagement on a hot day because the Queen wouldn’t be using one.

He wrote, “While Diana finds the monarchy as presently organised as a crumbling institution she has a deep respect for the manner in which the queen has conducted herself for the last forty years. Indeed, much as she would like to leave her husband, Diana has emphasised to her: ‘I will never let you down.’”

He added, “Before she attended a garden party on a stifling July afternoon, a friend offered Diana a fan to take with her. She refused, saying, ‘I can’t do that. My mother-in-law is going to be standing there with her handbag, gloves, stockings and shoes.’ It was a sentiment expressed in admiring tones for the Sovereign’s complete self-control in every circumstance, however trying.”

And it’s a sentiment Angela echoes, “Harry has got [respect] in his genes really, and to give all that up… I think he’s lost a terrific amount.”

Because, unlike Meghan, the sacrifices Harry is making are far more monumental. ‘Meghan gave up her career, country and a social media following of one million people to marry Harry,” Duncan explains. “Two years later and it was her husband’s turn to sacrifice everything to join her in LA. The problem for Harry is the things he gave up for Meghan he will never get back. He will never have the same relationship with William, Kate, his father or the Queen. His popularity among the British public will disappear if he returns to the UK with his tail between his legs.”

Doing it for Diana?

Having referenced his mother on several occasions – saying he saw history repeating itself with Meghan and claiming she would want him and Meghan to be happy – it’s clear Harry’s mother has never been far from his thoughts throughout his journey to stepping down as a senior royal. ‘” certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process,” he confessed.

But, while Meghan has experienced life on the other side as a civilian, Harry hasn’t. Although he’s just bagged his first job as Chief Impact Officer at an online coaching and mental health business, it will no doubt take him a while to adjust to his new life.

“He’s establishing himself slowly,” says Angela. “He hasn’t got the talents that Meghan has of acting and so on.”

And, as Harry continues remaking his life, Angela worries for him. “It’s sad,” Angela says. “And the question is – will Harry regret this later on?”