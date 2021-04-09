Prince Philip has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace confirms

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Philip has died aged 99.

It’s been announced that The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, has died aged 99.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news in a statement today.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” the statement reads.

Video of the Week

Prince Philip was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London back in February after he began feeling unwell while at Windsor Castle with Her Majesty the Queen.

He was later transferred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, where he underwent a heart procedure.

He was discharged in March and returned to Windsor Castle to be with the Queen.

The Duke and Her Majesty the Queen were married for 73 years.

The palace has also confirmed that further announcements will be made in due course.