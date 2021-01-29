We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Diana reportedly requested a particularly special dessert for former royal chef Darren McGrady to make for her sons.

Royal fans may already have an idea of the kind of meals the Royal Family enjoy. But many will no doubt be intrigued to learn that the late Princess of Wales had a “nursery food” request for Prince William and Prince Harry’s desserts – banana flan.

Taking to his YouTube channel this week, former royal chef Darren McGrady posted an informative video entitled, ‘The Banana Flan I made for Princes William and Harry’.

Mr. McGrady was personal chef to the Queen, Princess Diana and the two princes for fifteen years. On his latest video, he showed viewers how to recreate this delicious-sounding royal dessert.

The chef described the flan as “nursery food”, declaring it “super easy” and it certainly seems to be!

This royal request features a pastry tart shell filled with banana custard, with sliced bananas on top, finished with apricot jelly.

Speaking of the creation, which might surprise some royal fans with its simplicity, Mr. McGrady said: “You can’t send rose petal panna cotta with lavender shortbread up to a five-year-old Prince William, can you?”, adding that, “He doesn’t have that sort of palette yet” at that time.

“The banana flan was one of the most favourite dishes requested, certainly by Prince William and Prince Harry,” Mr. McGrady continued.

He later explained: “Whenever the boys were home, Princess Diana used to write banana flan in the menu book. And then she’d write ‘H’ the top, or ‘W’, to let me know who was coming, or obviously if they both were.”

“The boys would come back from school on a Friday to Kensington Palace and come in the kitchen, ‘What’s for dinner, Darren?’ They’d see the banana flan on the side – ‘Yes!'”

And if you’re tempted to try this royal favourite at home, he’s made it straightforward. Guiding viewers through the process, his step-by-step tips make creating his famous banana flan seem as easy as pie.

Will you give it a go?