Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has been supporting and checking in with one particular UK charity throughout the pandemic.

Meghan Markle has been supporting Mayhew animal charity throughout the pandemic, an organisation close to her heart.

The Mayhew CEO has shared details of Meghan’s frequent contact in a sweet statement.

This royal news comes after it was revealed Kate Middleton has special plans to help young victims of the pandemic.

The royal family have many patronages, many of which they have been supporting throughout the pandemic. And while there has been a huge change to how they conduct their work throughout the lockdowns, with events becoming virtual and meetings happening over zoom, they are still playing key roles in supporting charities and causes close to their hearts.

One that is close to Meghan Markle is animal charity, Mayhew and it turns out Meghan has been supporting the charity throughout the entire pandemic.

CEO of Mayhew, Caroline Yates told HELLO! that the Duchess of Sussex is supporting them tirelessly throughout the pandemic, as well as making generous donations.

The Duchess of Sussex has four UK based patronages including Smart Works, The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities and Mayhew.

Meghan became a patron of Mayhew in January 2019 as she has always been an advocate for animals. She herself has two rescue dogs, a Beagle called Guy and a black Labrador called Pula.

Caroline said, “Whenever we talk to the Duchess about the charity, she always references how important her dogs are and what a support they are.”

Mayhew’s goals are to encourage and promote the human-animal bond. To demonstrate what a great source of comfort and joy pets can be. They also work with homeless and elderly people who are struggling to look after their pets.

Despite now living in Santa Barbara, Caroline said that Meghan regularly checks in with the charity and they are “thrilled” to have her as their patron. Caroline said that, “It really came across that the Duchess wanted to be involved with some grassroots charities.”

As a result of lockdowns, the charity has adapted, putting on a virtual Christmas carol concert and Thera paws programme. This is something Meghan is particularly interested in.

Therapaws is an animal-assisted intervention programme to promote physical, social, and emotional wellbeing. Volunteers take dogs to hospitals, mental health centres, care homes, and SEN schools.