Princess Eugenie has decided to stay at her divorced parent's property throughout the UK lockdown rather than in her new home, Frogmore Cottage - which formerly housed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

After just six weeks in Frogmore Cottage, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brookbanks have decided to move back in with Eugenie’s parents, a royal biographer claims.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie claims that the princess moved in with her parents at Christmas and has yet to leave their residence at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Omid Scobie hosts his own podcast called the Heir Pod. In the latest episode, and the first show of 2021, ABC News foreign correspondent Maggie Rulli joined the host to discuss royal news.

Maggie Rulli stated on the show, “We saw something in the news a few weeks ago about how Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had moved into Frogmore Cottage. Harry and Meghan had opened the doors to the home to the couple and then mysteriously there was a report that said they had moved out. And no one really knew exactly where they were.”

Princess Eugenie is currently expecting her first child. Although the due date has not yet been confirmed by the couple, it is likely that she will be welcoming the new addition to the Royal family in the near future.

Princess Eugenie’s baby will be her first child, her father Prince Andrew’s first grandchild, and her grandmother the Queen’s ninth great-grandchild. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) It was confirmed that Princess Eugenie and husband Jack, spent their first lockdown with Sarah Ferguson in the large Royal lodge in Windsor that sits on a 21-acre piece of land. This was confirmed last year in a podcast by Darlton Harris titled City Island.

Scobie responded by explaining that Eugenie and Jack had spent the festive period at her parent’s property in Windsor and added, “So I imagine that’s where they will remain until much later in the year.”

This article was originally published on Woman&Home