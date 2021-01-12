The adorable way Archie ‘takes after his dad’ Prince Harry is revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie may not yet be 2 years old, but the young royal already seems to be taking after his father.

A source has claimed that Archie Mountbatten-Windsor “takes after his dad” and has a “cheeky streak”.

The young royal reportedly already has a “strong, determined personality”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May 2019. They recently featured a cute cameo of him on the first episode of the couple’s exciting new Archewell Audio podcast.

Some royal fans might just have missed the surprise appearance, but those who listened closely were delighted to hear Archie. Already some listeners could detect the young royal’s American accent.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to North America after stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family last year. The family are now happily settled in California.

But whilst it seems Archie’s accent might be closer to his American mother, a source has now claimed he has an adorable similarity to his father, Prince Harry.

How does Archie take after his father Prince Harry?

Speaking exclusively to Closer Weekly, an insider reportedly revealed exactly how Archie’s personality is similar to his father Prince Harry.

“Archie is such a well-behaved child,” the source claimed. “But he takes after his dad and has an adorable cheeky streak, which makes everyone laugh.”

The insider then went on to speak of the young royal’s confidence at this early age.

“You can already tell that he has a strong, determined personality,” they allegedly told the publication.

What are Archie’s hobbies?

And when it comes to his favourite hobbies, it seems that Archie is “already a bookworm” according to the source. They added that “Harry and Meghan spend hours reading to him, especially before going to bed”.

“He’s an incredibly engaged child and eager to learn.”

Whilst the source claims that, “One of Archie’s favorite toys is his ball set.” They suggested that, “He’s way too young to play sports”, though his father Prince Harry is “already trying to teach him to kick a ball.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now live in California with Archie since stepping down as senior royals. It has recently been reported that the couple are expected to attend significant royal events this year.

The Queen’s official 95th birthday celebrations and the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday will both take place in June 2021. There is also a planned unveiling of a memorial statue of Prince Harry’s late mother Princess Diana this year.

Prince Harry and Meghan are understood to be keen to return to the UK for each of these important occasions, travel restrictions permitting.

It seems likely that if they do return, they will be bringing young Archie with them.