Princess Eugenie mysteriously moves home to Kensington Palace after just six weeks at Frogmore Cottage

Princess Eugenie is reported to have left Frogmore Cottage with her husband Jack Brooksbank, just six weeks after it was loaned to them by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The couple are believed to be back at Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace

Eugenie and Jack – who are expecting their first child in early 2021 – only moved into the Grade II-listed property in Windsor in November after a “private arrangement” was agreed between her and Harry.

But according to reports, the couple have mysteriously moved back home to Ivy Cottage within Kensington Palace.

An insider told The Sun: “It is empty again. Why does no one want to live in Frogmore Cottage? What is wrong with the place?”

Last month, it was claimed that Harry and Meghan – who are now living in America but have kept Frogmore Cottage as their UK base – were “delighted” to “open up their home” to Eugenie and Jack to “start their own family”.

Eugenie isn’t the only one who is thought to be moving home. Before getting married, Princess Beatrice was living at the apartment she once shared with her sister inside of St. James’s Palace.

It is thought Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi joined her, before the couple made the decision to move to his £1.5 million family home in the Cotswolds during the covid-19 pandemic.