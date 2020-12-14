Princess Eugenie mysteriously moves home to Kensington Palace after just six weeks at Frogmore Cottage

Princess Eugenie is reported to have left Frogmore Cottage with her husband Jack Brooksbank, just six weeks after it was loaned to them by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Eugenie and Jack – who are expecting their first child in early 2021 – only moved into the Grade II-listed property in Windsor in November after a “private arrangement” was agreed between her and Harry.
But according to reports, the couple have mysteriously moved back home to Ivy Cottage within Kensington Palace.
An insider told The Sun: “It is empty again. Why does no one want to live in Frogmore Cottage? What is wrong with the place?”
Last month, it was claimed that Harry and Meghan – who are now living in America but have kept Frogmore Cottage as their UK base – were “delighted” to “open up their home” to Eugenie and Jack to “start their own family”.
Eugenie isn’t the only one who is thought to be moving home. Before getting married, Princess Beatrice was living at the apartment she once shared with her sister inside of St. James’s Palace.
It is thought Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi joined her, before the couple made the decision to move to his £1.5 million family home in the Cotswolds during the covid-19 pandemic.
But, after Princess Beatrice tied the knot with Edoardo in a secret ceremony in July, it is thought the couple could be poised to move into a royal residence of their own.
It is rumoured that the couple could move into Nottingham Cottage – the first home the Duke and Duchess of Sussex once shared before they moved to Frogmore.
The home, nicknamed ‘Nott Cott’, is one of the smaller properties within the Palace, with just two bedrooms.
This article was originally published by Woman&Home