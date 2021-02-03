We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie is set to give birth to her first child in the coming weeks.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank will become first time parents when they welcome their royal baby this year.

While the coronavirus pandemic forced lots of the Queen‘s family traditions to be scrapped in 2020, it’s thought that a lockdown loophole could mean that a royal christening can go ahead.

Princess Eugenie’s baby is expected to be born later this month and while it won’t be a senior member of the royal family, the tot will likely be afforded a special royal christening.

While Eugenie’s sister Princess Beatrice had to opt for a very small wedding as apposed to a big royal affair when she married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May last year, the new royal arrival could be allowed a christening with just a few more guests, thanks to a loophole in the current lockdown rules.

The current government guidance states that while social gatherings are banned, Brits are able to gather for communal worship – and christenings fall under this umbrella.

“Under the national lockdown, places of worship remain open for communal worship.

“This is now one of the very few legal exemptions that allow larger numbers of people to gather,” the rules say.

“It is therefore crucial that places of worship and those attending comply with both law and the COVID-19 Secure guidance.”

“Events to mark or celebrate a significant milestone in a person’s life, according to their religion or belief, such as events to celebrate a person’s birth (other than a birthday) or coming of age.”

While a royal christening will be able to take place, it’ll likely still be a small event with no after party at a royal residence.

“They do not include ‘celebrations’ or parties to mark these events,” the guidance adds.

It’s also hoped that 2021 will mean the Queen can begin a phased return back to her previous royal lifestyle.

Video of the Week

Her Majesty spent the minority of the coronavirus pandemic at Windsor Castle and her Balmoral estate, conducting her duties via video call and calling off major events such as Trooping the Colour and Christmas at Sandringham.

The monarch has now been given the Covid-19 vaccine, providing hope that she will be able to regain some normality in her work and personal life this year.