We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie has made an adorable confession about her baby son August as she honoured her “grannie” the Queen ahead of the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Princess Eugenie has written a heart-warming article about her immense pride in her extraordinary royal grandmother.

She also shared her reflections about her son August and what qualities she hopes he’ll inherit from Her Majesty.

This royal news comes as we revealed where the beacons are being lit for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee .

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday is almost here and whilst this is an unforgettable moment for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and fans across the world, it’s also hugely significant for members of The Firm. As a proud mother-of-four, grandmother-of-eight, and great-grandmother to 12 great-grandchildren, Her Majesty is supported as the Sovereign by members of her family. Many royals have been observed stepping up even more in her Jubilee year, undertaking multiple overseas tours and visits.

It’s not currently known exactly which Jubilee events the Queen might attend, though many royals are expected to make an appearance over the weekend. Now Princess Eugenie has put pen to paper to share an adorable confession about her son August and honour her “grannie”.

Video of the Week

Opening up in a deeply personal article for The Spectator, Eugenie reflected on all the monarch has achieved in the past 70 years. And it seems there are a few things she’d “love” her son August to inherit from his history-making great-grandmother.

“Seventy years is really quite something, isn’t it? The Jubilee stands as a testimony to a woman who has transcended time and has been that constant rock for so many when the world can feel so fragile,” Eugenie wrote admiringly, before going on to describe how much life has changed since the Diamond Jubilee.

She continued, “As I look back on the 2012 Jubilee and the one we are about to celebrate, I think about how my life has changed in that time. I am now a wife and a mother with so much more responsibility than I had as a 21-year-old just leaving university.”

“I have given my life to my special little family and hope to impart even an inch of the values my grandmother has lived her life by,” she continued, expressing her immense pride in Her Majesty’s unwavering dedication to her duty for seven decades.

And when it comes to her son August, Eugenie can’t help hoping he has some of the Queen’s key personality traits.

“I think about my son August and what I’d like for him, what kind of world I’d like him to grow up in. And I think of my grannie and what she has stood for, for so many people and for our family during these 70 years,” the proud mum declared. “I’d love Augie to have her patience, her calmness and her kindness, while always being able to laugh at himself and keep a twinkle in his eye.”

Since August’s birth in February last year, Eugenie has shared a few cute insights about him, including his sweet nickname, Augie. The Queen is understood to have attended his double christening with Zara Tindall’s son Lucas and it’s lovely to think that he could possibly end up being just as calm, kind and patient as her like Princess Eugenie hopes.