The Queen's Windsor estate suffered a security breach after two suspected intruders gained access to the grounds of the Royal Lodge on the afternoon of April 25.





Two intruders sparked a security scare when they broke into the Queen’s sprawling estate in Windsor

A man and his girlfriend have been arrested after they reportedly scaled fences close to the Royal Lodge, where Prince Andrew lives

The suspects – a 31-year-old man and his 29-year-old girlfriend – reportedly scaled a fence at the lodge, close to where the 95-year-old monarch goes for walks with her corgis and rides horses.

The lodge is also Prince Andrew’s official residence, where he lives with former wife Sarah Ferguson, and he was at home at the time of the incident, reports the Daily Mail.

A police spokesman said, ‘Two people, a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from London, were arrested on suspicion of being found in or upon enclosed premises and have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

‘There was no risk to any individual on the site.’

It is the second alleged incident to have happened in the grounds of Royal Lodge within days of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

Police were also called to Prince Andrew’s home on April 19 after a 44-year-old woman reportedly talked her way into the home after convincing security guards she was there to see the Queen and Prince Andrew, according to The Sun.

She later made her way into the home and was held after asking a member of staff where she could find Prince Andrew, saying she was his fiancée and had come to marry him, the newspaper reported.

Thames Valley Police said the woman was stopped and later sectioned under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act but there was no risk to anyone on the site.

Reacting to last Sunday’s incident, a source told The Sun, ‘This is an astonishing lapse.

‘Everyone was on high alert after the first intruder, now this happens. Heads could roll.’