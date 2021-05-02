We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A new photograph of Princess Charlotte has been released by Kensington Palace to mark the royal's sixth birthday.





New photo of Princess Charlotte has been released to celebrate her sixth birthday

The snap was taken by her mother the Duchess of Cambridge

This royal news follows claims Meghan Markle ‘may have been wrong’ to suggest Archie should have been given a title

The adorable picture of Princess Charlotte – who turns six today – was captured by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Charlotte can be seen smiling at the camera wearing a pretty floral dress with her golden hair falling loosely below her shoulders.

It’s become somewhat of a tradition for the Duchess to take portraits of her children to mark their birthdays.

The image was released by Kensington Palace on Friday with an accompanying statement that read, ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte ahead of her sixth birthday tomorrow.

‘The photograph was taken by The Duchess this weekend in Norfolk.’

The Queen posted the same image on her social media accounts, writing on Instagram ‘Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy sixth birthday today.’

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also shared the image on their Instagram Stories, captioning the beautiful photo, ‘Happy Birthday to Princess Charlotte, who turns six today!’

Prince William and Kate did not share the photo on their social media like they would typically do on one of their child’s birthdays because William has joined the Football Association in a social media boycott this weekend, to stand up against online trolling and abuse.

‘As President of the FA I join the entire football community in the social media boycott this weekend. W,’ William wrote on the platform, receiving thousands of likes.

Video of the Week

‘This weekend we join the football community in the UK in uniting for a social media boycott from 3pm on Friday 30 April to 11.59pm on Monday 3 May, in response to the sustained abuse received online by players and many others in the football community,’ an Instagram post explained.

It is likely though that William and Kate will give royal fans a glimpse into Charlotte’s birthday celebrations next week when they return to social media.