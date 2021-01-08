The Queen is giving something special to the public for her 95th birthday

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is celebrating her 95th birthday this year and something very special is being given to the public to mark the occasion.

The Royal Mint has announced a £5 coin will be released as part of the 2021 collection to celebrate the Queen’s 95th Birthday.

Despite a hard and disappointing few months for the Queen, with the cancellations of royal events due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the death of her first cousin Lady Mary Colmon, there is finally some good news.

The Royal Mint has announced the 2021 collection which will feature five coins.

The most exciting of which is a £5 coin to commemorate the Queen’s 95th birthday which is on April 21. Now that’s a gift unlike any other.

The commemorative £5 coin will feature an effigy of Her Majesty the Queen. This will be the fifth effigy created by the Royal Mint during her 68 year reign.

Poignantly the coin will feature the words ‘My heart and my devotion.’ which is a quote from the Queen’s first televised Christmas speech in 1957.

The coin will also feature the royal cypher “EIIR.”

“Today things are very different. I cannot lead you into battle, I do not give you laws or administer justice, but I can do something else, I can give you my heart and my devotion to these old islands and to all the peoples of our brotherhood of nations,” was the speech that has inspired the new coins wording.

Among the other coins featured in the collection is a £2 coin celebrating the 250th anniversary of the birth of novelist Walter Scott.

Video of the Week

There will also be a 50p coin celebrating the 50th anniversary of Decimalisation – when Britain’s modern coins were introduced. The 2021 collection will be an impressive celebration of British history.

Clare Maclennan, Divisional Director of the Consumer Division at The Royal Mint said “Each coin is a miniature work of art and has been designed as a treasured keepsake or gift.”

The £5 coin will be a beautiful dedication to celebrate the Queen’s 95th birthday and Historical reign.