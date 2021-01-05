The Queen suffers sadness after royal family death

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sad news for the Queen has been confirmed, following the death of a royal family member.

Her Majesty’s first cousin Lady Mary Colman passed away aged 88.

It comes after a year of loss and change for the monarch, something reflected in her Christmas Day speech.

Lady Mary Colman, the Queen’s first cousin, passed away aged 88 at her Norfolk home.

The late royal was the daughter of Elizabeth Margaret Cator and Captain Michael Bowes-Lyon, who was one of the Queen Mother’s four brothers.

Lady Mary and her husband Sir Timothy Colman paid regular visits to the Queen and the royal family at Balmoral Castle and the Sandringham Estate, where the Queen hosts her annual Christmas celebrations.

The Queen has suffered an unfortunate amount of loss in both 2020 and the start of this year, with the death of Lady Mary, the passing of her beloved pet dog Vulcan and her five of her pet ponies.

Her Majesty also missed out on the key parts of her job as Monarch last year, unable to appear in public for engagements due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Her special Christmas traditions at Sandringham were also shattered by the health crisis, meaning the Queen was unable to come together with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren for the festive period.

The Queen reflected on the struggle-filled year on her Christmas Day speech last month, sharing her pride in how the nation has coped with the ongoing pandemic.

“In the United Kingdom and around the world, people have risen magnificently to the challenges of the year, and I am so proud and moved by this quiet, indomitable spirit. To our young people in particular I say thank you for the part you have played,” she said, before continuing with a message of hope and readiness for the future.

“We continue to be inspired by the kindness of strangers and draw comfort that – even on the darkest nights – there is hope in the new dawn.”