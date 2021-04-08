We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen reportedly joked with royal baker, Fiona Cairns, ahead of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding, as she came to view their stunning tiered cake.

The Queen is said to have made a joke to royal baker Fiona Cairns when she came to view the construction of her grandson Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding cake. Prince William, who is second in the royal line of succession, married his long-term girlfriend Kate Middleton in a majestic ceremony at Westminster Abbey in April 2011.

This year marks the now Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s momentous tenth wedding anniversary. It is also ten years since Kate officially joined the Royal Family, sometimes referred to as The Firm.

In honor of this very special occasion this month, ITV has aired a new documentary that sheds light on the couple’s big day. The Day Will and Kate Got Married celebrated the day through the memories of friends and insiders who were involved.

One such person was baker Fiona, who opened up about the Queen’s visit to see her putting together William and Kate’s enormous wedding cake.

She revealed that she constructed the cake in the halls of Buckingham Palace, stating, “We were told her Majesty the Queen would be coming to see us building the cake at midday.

“We thought, ‘oh goodness, no pressure!’ but we had never built this cake before!”

Fiona then disclosed: “When the Queen came in, the cake was not finished and I can remember her saying, ‘I hear you have been dismantling my house?’ I said, ‘Well, yes, we have to take a door down from the room below so the trolley could get through with the cake. But it was all put back!’ It was fine.”

The cake itself was a stunning creation that featured multiple tiers and nearly 900 sugar flowers that were handcrafted. But this amazing cake got to be admired on more than one family occasion.

William and Kate are understood to have saved the top tiers and brought them out at the christenings of all three of their children.

The last time it was served was 2018 for Prince Louis’ christening, by which time the cake was an impressive 7 years old.