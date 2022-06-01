We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Royal Family must obey a royal rule that stops them from removing their coats once they’ve put them on.

There are plenty of rules that the royal family must obey – some of which have been broken by Prince William and Kate – but there’s one rule that female royals like the Queen, Duchess Camilla, and Kate Middleton must abide by.

Fashion expert and stylist to the stars, Miranda Holder, shares with OK! the rather bizarre royal coat rule, she explained, “There are many, many rules. For example, we often see Kate and the Queen in particular in beautiful outfits with matching dress coats that’ll be colour coordinated. But what you may not have noticed is once the coat is on, it is never actually taken off.”

“This is because it’s considered unseemly for a lady in the royal household to be seen taking a coat off and fidgeting and resting their coat in public. So once it’s on it has to stay on the whole time.

“This of course is even more pressure on the stylists as they have to make sure the coat is absolutely right and not too heavy.”

No doubt royal fans are eagerly awaiting to see what magnificent creations the designers have come up with for the royal outfits which will be worn by members of the Royal Family on this four-day bank holiday to mark the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

And while all eyes will be on the senior members of the royal family, the youngsters like Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Louis and even Archie and Lilibet just might steal the show.

Let’s just hope that the weather is kind or if there’s a heatwave, we might expect to see some whole outfit changes if they really must stick to the bizarre royal coat rule.

On the bright side, at least they will never lose their jacket in their royal ride home!