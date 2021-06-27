We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A new report has revealed officials went to “dramatic lengths” to tell Prince Harry that his grandfather had died, before the news broke.

Officials went to “dramatic lengths” to ensure Prince Harry was made aware of Prince Philip’s death before the news was released to the rest of the world.

With Prince Harry settled into his new life in America, the chain of communication to get the message to him was made more difficult by the time difference.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on the morning of April 9, which was 3am in Santa Barbara—meaning Harry was fast asleep.

Now the Sun on Sunday has reported the extraordinary lengths palace officials went to to ensure the message was delivered.

They claim a call was made from the US Embassy to Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office at 2.30am local time. A policeman was then sent to the Sussex household to tell Harry to “check his phone”.

Days after learning about his tragic passing, Prince Harry paid tribute to his grandfather as “master of the barbecue” in a heartfelt statement.

“My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next,” he said.

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end.

“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’