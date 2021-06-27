We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year—an offer which is being seen as an “olive branch” amid the royal fall-out.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to reunite with the royal family at Trooping the Colour and the Queen’s official birthday parade in London next summer.

Both events will form part of the Queen’s festivities as the country is set to enjoy an extra four-day weekend as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

According to the Mail on Sunday, a palace insider revealed, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited and I’m sure the Queen is very much looking forward to seeing them there.”

While Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to attend, it’s unclear whether they will be part of the infamous balcony moment—where senior royals gather with Her Majesty for photographs.

“The balcony moment will be decided much nearer the time but there’s a limit to how many family members should be on it, and I would have thought that working Royals who contribute to the family would be higher on the list than the Sussexes,” the insider added.

The Queen is said to love Prince Harry and Prince William equally despite “royal rift,” and this is no doubt another sign that she’s keen to move on from the drama that has surrounded the royal family in recent months.

Speculation about tension between the brothers had arisen following Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

The tell-all interview saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex speak about life in The Firm. Here, Harry expressed his opinion that his brother and father are “trapped” in the institution – a remark some have claimed William “rejects”.

The Queen later shared a measured statement in response to the Sussexes’ interview. In it, Her Majesty declared that Harry, Meghan and Archie remained “much loved family members”.