The Duchess of Cambridge has thanked well-wishers for their messages as she celebrates her 39th birthday in lockdown.

Kate Middleton said on Instagram that it will be a “very different” birthday as the country continues to suffer at the hands of the covid-19 pandemic

The Duchess thanked fans for their messages, before taking time to thank those working on the frontline against coronavirus

Kate Middleton turns 39 today, but celebrations will be “low-key” as she and her family continue to isolate at their Amner Hall home in Norfolk.

The Duchess took to Instagram to mark the milestone but made sure the real message was that of support for the NHS and frontline workers who have worked tirelessly throughout the global pandemic.

Alongside a picture of the Duchess sporting a mask, Kensington Royal’s official Instagram account wrote, “Thank you for your kind wishes on The Duchess’ birthday.

“Birthdays have been very different in recent months, and our thoughts continue to be with all those working on the front line at this hugely challenging time. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/ PA.”

With the country in national lockdown, Kate won’t be able to see her family as she has done in previous years. But, according to Vanity Fair, a friend said the mum-of-three prefers low-key celebrations anyway.

The insider explained, “Catherine isn’t one for lots of fuss or big parties—being with William and the children is her favourite way of spending her birthday.”

The Duchess’ sweet tribute to key workers comes just hours after the Cambridge’s shared details of a video call Prince William had taken part in, as the couple virtually return to work after Christmas.

Royal fans will wait with baited breath to see if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly wish Kate a happy birthday.

It comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared to hold an olive branch out to the Cambridges over Christmas, following rumours of a “feud” after Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals.

It emerged that Duchess Meghan had a role to play in the brothers’ truce. As she sweetly provided the calligraphy to personalise messages for Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five and two-year-old Prince Louis, over the festive season.

Royal expert, Andrew Morton, told The Sun, “Harry has sent presents to William and Kate and the calligraphy has been done by Meghan.

“He plans to speak to his father and brother over Christmas.”

