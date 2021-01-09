We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William is teaching his three children all about the sacrifices made by key workers throughout the covid-19 pandemic.

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed he is keen for Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, to be made aware of the “sacrifices” made by key-workers throughout the global pandemic

He made the admission during a video call with NHS workers

It follows royal news that the Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate her 39th birthday with “low key” celebrations

The Duke of Cambridge has once again shone a light on the remarkable work of NHS frontline workers during a video call with members of staff from Homerton University Hospital, which has this week seen their highest number of admissions since the pandemic began.

As well as raising awareness for our “incredible NHS staff,” Prince William revealed the one important lesson he is teaching his children about the pandemic.

The future King said, “You are all in my thoughts. Catherine and I, and all the children, talk about all of you guys every day, so we’re making sure the children understand the sacrifices that all of you are making.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are patrons of NHS Charities Together, which has paid for breakfast boxes to be sent to hospital and community staff, a break out room for A&E staff, as well as a “Wobble Room” in the hospital for staff to relax.

The couple have worked tirelessly in recent years to raise awareness of mental health issues and believe that all members of staff having access to “psychological support” is “essential” during these unprecedented times.

It’s not the first time the Duke’s three children have shown their support for the NHS as Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, took part in the NHS Clap for Carers last year from their doorstep in Norfolk.

Despite being royal, William and Kate are just as affected as everyone else during lockdown, and are homeschooling their three children. Something mum-of-three Kate described as “challenging” last year.

Video of the Week

She revealed, “The children have got such stamina I don’t know how. Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you’ve done in that day. So you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day – they have had a lovely time – but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day that’s for sure.”