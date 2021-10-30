We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has been advised by her doctors to rest for the next two weeks following a night in hospital after cancelling a trip to Northern Ireland on medical grounds.





Her Majesty has been advised to rest for two weeks and only undertake “desk-based duties”, Buckingham Palace announced.

This means the monarch has cancelled her appearance at the Festival of Remembrance, due to be held on 13 November.

This royal news follows reports the Queen has had to give up walking her dogs on advice from her doctors.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: “Following on from their recent advice that the Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty’s doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks.

“The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits. Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday November 13.

“However, it remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on November 14.”

Her Majesty returned home to Windsor Castle last week after spending the night at King Edward VII Hospital in central London, where her late husband Prince Philip had received treatment earlier this year.

After being seen by specialists, the monarch was kept in hospital overnight for practical reasons and she was said to be back at her desk undertaking light duties the next day.

The 95-year-old Monarch was due to carry out official engagements in Northern Ireland last Wednesday, but doctors told her to rest for a few days after a busy schedule and her trip was cancelled.

In a statement, issued last Thursday night, Buckingham Palace said: “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.”

Her hospital stay is the first since 2013 when she suffered symptoms of gastroenteritis.