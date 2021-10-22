We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen was in hospital for one night but has since returned home to Windsor Castle, Palace officials have confirmed.

The Queen spent a night in hospital sparking a fresh health scare following the cancellation of her official engagements.

Her majesty was told to ‘rest up’ for a week after being discharged from hospital following preliminary checks.

This royal news comes after the Queen was given a medical warning as she cancels royal work commitments.

The Queen has returned home to Windsor Castle after spending a rare night in hospital, Palace officials have confirmed.

Her Majesty was due to carry out official engagements in Northern Ireland on Wednesday but doctors told her to rest for a few days after a busy schedule and her trip was cancelled.

The queen, who was praised for her beauty as she returned to work earlier this month following her Balmoral break, first sparked health fears after she was spotted using a walking stick during an outing with Princess Anne.

The 95-year-old Monarch was then admitted to a private hospital in central London at lunchtime on Thursday and was said to be in “good spirits” following preliminary medical checks.

But Buckingham Palace has since confirmed that the Queen has returned home to Windsor Castle.

In a statement, issued on Thursday night, Buckingham Palace said, ‘Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.’

It’s understood the Queen made the 19-mile journey by car to the King Edward Vii’s hospital in Marylebone, where her late husband Prince Philip had received treatment earlier this year.

After being seen by specialists, the monarch was kept in hospital overnight for practical reasons and she was said to be back at her desk undertaking light duties on Thursday afternoon.

Her admittance is understood not to be related to coronavirus and her hospital stay is the first since 2013 when she suffered symptoms of gastroenteritis.

With the news of a ‘super cold’ sweeping the UK and coronavirus cases continuing to rise, there are concerns that the Queen could easily pick up a bug.

Fans were previously worried earlier this week when her Majesty was spotted shaking hands with international business and investment leaders and they begged for her to be kept safe.

In the video clip below you can see the Queen without her signature gloves, shaking the hands of business leaders lined up, and she’s joined by Prince Charles who does the same.

One royal fan has praised her speedy recovery, tweeting, ‘The Queen also some will argue. She made a record fast recovery yesterday for a 95 year old from what I heard. Rushed off to hospital as a precaution at the last minute and home in good spirits again within hours. Quite a lady.’

Another fan put, ‘Very sad to hear H.M. The Queen has spent a night in hospital. Even if you are not a fan of royals, one could look at it this way, one has had a grandchild who seems focussed on turning royal titles into a business in the U.S. One has lost ones husband then takes on full duties.’

And a third fan added, ‘So saddened to hear that Her Majesty the Queen has needed to spend some time in hospital recently. Wishing Her Majesty a speedy recovery.’