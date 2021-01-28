We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen's 'favourite grandson' is set to thrive in the royal spotlight thanks to Meghan and Prince Harry's royal family exit, royal sources have claimed.

James, Viscount Severn and his sister Lady Louise are reportedly heading for senior roles in the firm.

James, Viscount Severn is the son of Prince Edward and Sophie the Countess of Wessex.

According to royal insiders, he’s very much in the Queen’s good books as her youngest grandchild and is thought to be the next popular prince as he grows into adulthood.

The 13-year-old is currently 12th in line to the throne and royal sources have claimed he’s the Queen’s ‘favourite’ grandson.

James’ older sister, 17-year-old Lady Louse Windsor, is also said to be gearing up to take on more royal responsibility as she gets older.

James currently doesn’t use a HRH title but can chose to when he turns 18 and it’s expected that he may take over some of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s duties in the royal family, following their exit from their roles as senior royals in 2020.

The Express also reports that Lady Louise is set to be given a more senior royal position when she turns 18 this November.

“The Queen loves the fact that Louise and James relish their time at Balmoral, and she has become particularly close to Louise, who seems to have become her favourite grandchild, closely followed by James,” a source reportedly told The Sun.

However, Sophie Wessex previously admitted that it’s “highly unlikely” James and Louise will start using their HRH titles thanks to the real world work ethic that she and Prince Edward have tried to drill into them.

“We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles,” Sophie told The Times.

The countess also admitted that she isn’t planning on taking on any extra work following Harry and Meghan’s departure from the firm.

“We’ve all got our own little portfolios. I don’t see anything changing, but if we’re asked to do more… I don’t know because it hasn’t really happened.

“I am pretty busy already, so I’m not sure how much more I can do. There are only so many hours in the day. People may pay more attention to what I am doing, but I remain as busy as I have ever been.”