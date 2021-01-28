Why Princess Eugenie’s royal baby ‘won’t have a royal title’

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank announced they were expecting their first child in ‘early 2021’ with a sweet Instagram post back in September.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank reportedly want their baby to “live an ordinary life”.

A source claims that Princess Eugenie and Jack do not “desire” a title for their baby.

The couple’s pregnancy news came just before they celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Princess Eugenie and Jack have not revealed the exact due date, though some reports now claim that their baby is due in mid-February.

It’s now also been suggested that Princess Eugenie and Jack will likely be following in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex’s footsteps when it comes to raising their baby outside of a royal bubble.

According to Express.co.uk, a family friend has noted: “Even if the Queen offered them a title as a gift, it’s not Eugenie or Jack’s desire for their child to have a title.”

“Eugenie knows that a title can be a curse as well as a blessing and she and Jack want their child to live an ordinary life and eventually work to earn a living.”

“Titles really don’t matter to Jack and Eugenie, they just want a happy healthy child.”

It’s understood that Jack was offered a title upon his marriage to Princess Eugenie. Though he reportedly chose not to have one, which means their baby will not be eligible for a title.

Which royal babies are eligible for titles?

Traditionally, titles are passed down through the male royal line. Prince Harry was permitted to pass his son Archie a title. However, he and Duchess Meghan chose for him to be Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. This is believed to be in accordance with a wish to raise him as a “private citizen”.

The Queen did reportedly offer titles for her daughter Princess Anne’s children, Zara and Peter Phillips, when they were born, though Princess Anne supposedly refused.

It could be that if Princess Eugenie and Jack are indeed eager to ensure their baby lives “an ordinary life”, the couple may follow her example and also turn down any titles the Queen might offer.

We can’t wait for the new baby to arrive!