The Queen will hit incredible new milestone this week

Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her 69th anniversary of becoming Britain's Monarch

Queen Elizabeth has hit many milestones throughout her reign and this year is no exception. Her Majesty is set to celebrate her 69th year on the throne soon. Sadly like many other royal traditions over recent months, this one will be a little different.

The Queen was crowned in 1953 following the death of her beloved father King George VI. She received the heartbreaking news while on the royal tour, with Prince Philip in Kenya. The rest of the tour was canceled as she had to return to Britain to assume her sovereign duties.

Her coronation took place at Westminster Abbey, the same place Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot almost a decade ago, and it was groundbreaking, as it was the first to be televised. The Queen took to the throne at just 25-years-old and is now Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Traditionally the Queen marks the poignant day and anniversary of her father’s death at Sandringham. However, as a result of the pandemic, The Queen and Prince Philip have been staying at Windsor Castle with a small team of staff.

This year will not only mark a historical feat for the Queen but for Prince Philip also. He will be celebrating his 100th birthday on the 10th of June, and the Trooping the Colour ceremony has been scheduled for the 12th of June to celebrate the Queen’s 95th birthday.

When the Queen reaches her 70th year on the throne in 2022, Britain will receive an extra bank holiday, giving Brits a four day weekend in June of her 70th year.