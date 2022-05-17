We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen delighted royal fans and commuters as she made a surprise appearance at the opening of the new Elizabeth Line in London’s Paddington.

It was believed that the Queen would not be attending due to ongoing health issues but looked radiant as she stepped out in a yellow coat.

The Queen looked in high spirits as she was shown around Paddington’s new Elizabeth Line station with Prince Edward and even tried out an Oyster card.

This royal news comes after Prince Harry voices fears for ‘innocent’ Archie and Lilibet over ‘online hatred’

Her Majesty’s attendance at the official opening of the Elizabeth Line shocked fans and onlookers as it was thought she would skip the event due to ongoing ‘episodic’ mobility issues.

However, despite her recent health struggles, she arrived at the central London station, wearing a lovely yellow coat, with her son Prince Edward by her side, looking absolutely thrilled.

Video of the Week

The lovely moment was captured and posted on the Royal Family’s Instagram account with the caption, “🚆Celebrating the opening of the Elizabeth Line! Named in honour of The Queen, today Her Majesty and The Earl of Wessex visited Paddington Station ahead of the new line opening to passengers next week.

“The Queen and The Earl met those who have been key to the Crossrail project, as well those who will be running the railway – including apprentices, drivers, and station staff.”

Fans were delighted to see her looking so well and quickly took to social media to remark on her glowing appearance.

One wrote, “She looks amazing!”

Another commented, “Lovely to see the Queen out and about!”

And a third fan voiced their approval for her spring-inspired ensemble, writing, “Lovely to see our Queen, she looks gorgeous in yellow.”

Along with her surprise visit, the Queen also treated commuters to the sight of her trying out her very own Oyster card.

The 96-year-old beamed as she was shown how to use the ticket machines and even used her commemorative card to purchase the first-ever ticket for the Elizabeth Line.