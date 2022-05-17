Prince Harry’s fears for ‘innocent’ Archie and Lilibet over ‘online hatred’

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has shared his fears for his children Archie and Lilibet over the hatred within the ‘online world’, adding that he hopes they never have to experience it.

Prince Harry spoke about online safety during a video chat with the 5Rights Foundation about their Global Child Online Safety Toolkit as part of.

The Duke of Sussex revealed his hopes to keep Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana away from the online world as they grow up.

Speaking during the virtual event, the dad-of-two, who recently paid the sweetest public tribute to his 11-month-old daughter Lili, confessed that he is concerned about his little ones being exposed to the negative parts of the internet as they grow up and lose their “innocence”.

“As parents, my wife and I are concerned about the next generation growing up in a world where they are treated as digital experiments for companies to make money and where things like hatred and harm are somehow normalised.

“We want our children and all children to feel empowered to speak up,” Harry, who stepped back from royal life with Meghan back in 2020, explained.

Expressing his fears for Archie and Lilibet’s futures within the digital age, the Duke, who is raising his kids in LA, continued, “My two little ones are still at their age of innocence. Sometimes I feel like I can keep them away from the online harm that they could face in the future forever, but I’m learning to know better.

“My kids are too young to have experienced the online world yet and I hope they never have to experience it as it exists now. No kid should have to.”