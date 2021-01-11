We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has invited Prince Harry and Meghan to join her and the rest of the royal family at major celebration.



Her Majesty will turn 95 in April but plans to throw a special birthday parade in June.

Her Majesty will turn 95 in April but plans to throw a special birthday parade in June.

On 21st April, the Queen will turn 95 – and traditionally she has another birthday in June – having two birthdays is a tradition that goes back to 1748 and is all about trying to make sure the weather is better for outdoor celebrations.

Keen for things to get back to normal, her majesty is planning ahead to celebrate her birthday in style and the Queen invites Harry and Meghan with son Archie, aged 19-months, along with other royals like Prince William and wife Kate to join the family fun.

Royal aides told the Sun newspaper as the event is both an official and a “family occasion”, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to join the Queen at the event.

Every year the Queen’s birthday is marked with a special Trooping the Colour parade and this year will follow suit with the celebration expected to be held on June 12 in London.

And her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is keen for grandson Prince Harry and wife Meghan to join her to mark the occasion, after they missed last year’s celebration due to setting up a new life in America.

It would mean the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be in the UK for his grandad, the Duke of Edinburgh’s, 100th birthday. This falls on 10th June – two days before the military parade is planned.

Both the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen received their coronavirus vaccines over the weekend, as the mass vaccination programme is rolled out.

And with big celebrations planned, the royals are hoping to give praise this year to the army, who are helping roll out the Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile for last year’s Trooping the Colour celebration, the Queen invites to her birthday celebrations were centred on Windsor Castle for the first time in its 125 year history, as this is where she had been shielding with husband Prince Phillip.

The celebration had to be stripped back so it could comply with the socially distant rules but nevertheless Her Majesty appeared to enjoy the occasion which saw more than 1,700 troops and 400 musicians traditionally perform at London’s Horse Guards Parade in front of huge crowds.