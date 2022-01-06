We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen had a very special reaction to an American toddler who dressed up as her for Halloween last year.

Katelyn Sutherland wrote the Queen a letter with a sweet picture of her one-year-old daughter Jalayne dressed as Her Majesty.

The Ohio mum also included photos of her daughter and two corgi dogs, which the monarch is known to adore.

Jalayne’s mother mailed the photos of her little girl to the Queen, along with a message in the hopes of receiving a response.

To her surprise, she received a reply, straight from Windsor Castle to her home in Ohio, USA.

In the sweet snaps shared on Katelyn’s Facebook page, the toddler can be seen dressed in a baby blue overcoat with a matching hat, as well as a white wig, pink tights and shoes while holding a tiny handbag. She completed the costume with a grand pearl necklace and stood beside two corgis to really look the part—adorable!

After Her Majesty received the photos, her lady-in-waiting sent a response on her behalf, which was penned and mailed to the Queen’s youngest fan last month.

The special note read, “The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, and for the photograph you thoughtfully enclosed. Her Majesty thought it was kind of you to write to her, and the Queen was pleased to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid outfit.

“Her Majesty hopes you all have a very Merry Christmas, and I am enclosing a little information about the Royal Pets, which Jalayne might like to have.”

Explaining why little Jalayne chose the Queen for her Halloween outfit creation, Katelyn said, “The biggest inspiration for the outfit was the fact that our dogs are our daughter’s best friends. We wanted to do something where they could all be included together.”

The proud mum added, “We are most definitely fans of the royal family and truly admire how the Queen walks by faith.”