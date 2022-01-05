We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Charlotte is restricted at school by an unusual rule that goes against Kate Middleton’s views.

The unusual rule that prevents Princess Charlotte from having a best friend has been revealed and it goes against Kate Middleton’s views.

The Cambridge youngster attends St Thomas’ school in Battersea but unlike most children across the country, she is restricted from making “best friends”.

This royal news comes as Archie’s nursery school is VERY different from Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ with these unusual features.

Princess Charlotte is not allowed to have a “best friend” at school as the place of learning reportedly discourages it over the fear of exclusion.

The young princess, who will turn seven this year, attends St Thomas’ in Battersea London alongside her brother Prince George, eight and it was recently revealed that there is one school rule the Cambridge children are allowed to break.

But as many children return to school this week, telling all their best friends about their festive holidays, it’s understood that Princess Charlotte won’t be sharing her adventures with just one special friend as she is reportedly prohibited from having a best friend.

Speaking on Loose Women, broadcaster Jane Moore said, “It’s a really great little school actually for the reasons I think that it really focuses on kindness, it’s a really big thing in that school and the pastoral care is amazing.

“There’s a policy that if your child is having a party, unless every child in the class is invited you don’t give out the invites in class, which I think is quite a good thing as you don’t feel excluded.

“There are signs everywhere saying be kind, that’s the ethos of the school.

“They don’t encourage you to have best friends.”

According to Mayoclinic, “friendships can have a major impact on your health and well-being”.

It states, ‘Good friends are good for your health. They can help you celebrate good times and provide support during bad times. Friends prevent loneliness and give you a chance to offer needed companionship, too.’

The school policy, which reportedly has a strong emphasis on kindness and even encourages pupils not to have best friends to avoid youngsters feeling excluded, goes against her mother Kate Middleton’s views on early child development in which she has previously spoken out about the importance of the early years of a child’s life.

Kate, who was reportedly ‘in talks’ for a special new project to make a documentary on early child development, also launched the royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood working closely with others.

She explained, “The Center hopes to raise awareness of why the first five years of life are just so important for our future life outcomes, and what we can do as a society to embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier or mentally healthy, more nurturing society.

“By working together, my hope is that we can change the way we think about early childhood and transform lives for generations to come. Because I truly believe, big change starts small.”

The Cambridges recently marked World Children’s Day with a post highlighting the important charities that support youngsters and part of the caption read, ‘Investing in a child is ultimately an investment in our future societal health and happiness.’

Mayoclinic stated friends can also:

Increase your sense of belonging and purpose

Boost your happiness and reduce your stress

Improve your self-confidence and self-worth

Help you cope with traumas, such as divorce, serious illness, job loss or the death of a loved one

Encourage you to change or avoid unhealthy lifestyle habits, such as excessive drinking or lack of exercise

It was previously revealed that Prince George, who is also not allowed a best friend, isn’t really bothered by the restriction. While he does get along with other students and children his age, the young prince is allegedly shy and prefers his alone time.

And, while he and Princess Charlotte get along and play well together, he’s not exactly keen on her bossy behavior. “She is the one in charge,” Kate Middleton once revealed.

Prince George is “very independent now and not as interested in playing with Charlotte all the time,” a source told People. “They are close, but George likes to go off and do his own thing,” they added.