We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is said to have ‘taken Meghan Markle aside’ to discuss a row about eggs at Windsor Castle.

The Queen once took Meghan Markle to one side following an upset over eggs at Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty stepped in and ‘quietly took Meghan to the side’ royal expert reveals.

This royal news comes as the Queen is using a wheelchair ‘much of the time’ amid cancelled engagements.

The Queen reportedly took Meghan Markle to one side after she saw her get upset over eggs at Windsor Castle.

The former Suits actress was preparing for her upcoming wedding to Prince Harry at the time and she was said to be sampling some wedding dishes ahead of their big day in May 2018.

Meghan had requested that the plates should be egg-free to accommodate those on strict diets, but according to royal Author Katie Nicholl, Meghan was adamant that the dishes contained egg until the Queen intervened.

Video of the Week

Video of the Week:

The royal expert told Yahoo’s Royal Box, “Meghan got very upset when she felt that she could taste egg in a dish when she was told there was no egg in there, and she said, “No, I can taste it, I can taste there’s egg in this dish.””

Katie explained that the monarch entered the room at the time and consequently ‘quietly took Meghan to the side.’

She added, “I think there was a bit of an upset when suddenly the Queen walked in, because of course, this was Windsor Castle, this is her home. And she just quietly took Meghan to the side and said, “Meghan, in this family we don’t speak to people like that.”

The Queen, who felt the need to intervene, has her own rules for what is banned in the kitchen, including shellfish and there are bizarre traditions including royal family guests weighed before and after their Christmas lunch on antique scales to ensure that they have been fed enough on turkey, shrimp and lobster.

Luckily no one was weighed after eating at Harry and Meghan’s wedding.