We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is said to be using a wheelchair for ‘much of the time’ as she is forced to cancel more public engagements amid health fears.

The Queen cancels more engagements as its claimed she is using a wheelchair ‘much of the time’ and doesn’t want to be ‘seen struggling’.

Her Majesty turns 96 next month and her own ability to move around has been reduced in recent months.

This royal news comes after Royal aides planning ‘military style operation’ to ensure the Queen attends Prince Philip’s memorial service.

The Queen is understood to be using a wheelchair for ‘much of the time’ amid fears she could miss Prince Phillip’s memorial later this month.

Buckingham Palace is said to be planning a top operation to get Her Majesty from her home at Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace by helicopter, transporting her by car and using a private screen to shield her from public view amid health concerns following her covid recovery.

And Christopher Biggins has claimed the Queen, who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee year marking her 70 years on the throne, is ‘not doing a lot of events’ because she is in a wheelchair.

On previous occasions the Queen has been seen using a walking stick to aid her on and off since she sparked health fears when she stepped out with Princess Anne last year but Her Majesty has never been seen in a wheelchair.

Speaking on GB News, Mr Biggins said, “It’s so very sad and I hope she is able to make her anniversary celebrations. I have heard that the reason she’s not doing a lot of the events that she should be doing and cancelling them is because she is in a wheelchair.”

According to the Mail on Sunday, one source said that Her Majesty does not want to be seen in public in a wheelchair over fears of replicating a ‘haunting’ photo taken of her late sister Princess Margaret in the months before her death.

The Queen continues to carry out short engagements in person, such as holding private audiences at Windsor Castle, where Her Majesty welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

But she pulled out of the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey last Monday where Prince William and Kate Middleton attended.

It is hopeful that the Queen will make Prince Philip’s memorial service that marks the year since his death.