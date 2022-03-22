Trending:

The Queen is using a wheelchair ‘much of the time’ amid cancelled engagements

Selina Maycock Selina Maycock
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • The Queen is said to be using a wheelchair for ‘much of the time’ as she is forced to cancel more public engagements amid health fears.

    The Queen is understood to be using a wheelchair for ‘much of the time’ amid fears she could miss Prince Phillip’s memorial later this month.

    Buckingham Palace is said to be planning a top operation to get Her Majesty from her home at Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace by helicopter, transporting her by car and using a private screen to shield her from public view amid health concerns following her covid recovery.

    And Christopher Biggins has claimed the Queen, who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee year marking her 70 years on the throne, is ‘not doing a lot of events’ because she is in a wheelchair.

    On previous occasions the Queen has been seen using a walking stick to aid her on and off since she sparked health fears when she stepped out with Princess Anne last year but Her Majesty has never been seen in a wheelchair.

    Speaking on GB News, Mr Biggins said, “It’s so very sad and I hope she is able to make her anniversary celebrations. I have heard that the reason she’s not doing a lot of the events that she should be doing and cancelling them is because she is in a wheelchair.”

    The Queen using a walking stick

    CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM – OCTOBER 14: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Queen Elizabeth II seen using a walking stick as she steps out of an elevator after attending the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd at The Senedd on October 14, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

    According to the Mail on Sunday, one source said that Her Majesty does not want to be seen in public in a wheelchair over fears of replicating a ‘haunting’ photo taken of her late sister Princess Margaret in the months before her death.

    The Queen's sister Princess Margaret

    392856 06: The daughter of Britain”s Queen Mother, Princess Margaret, who has had several strokes, attends the celebrations to mark the Queen Mother”s 101st birthday August 4, 2001 in London. (Photo by UK Press/Getty Images)

    The Queen continues to carry out short engagements in person, such as holding private audiences at Windsor Castle, where Her Majesty welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    But she pulled out of the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey last Monday where Prince William and Kate Middleton attended.

    It is hopeful that the Queen will make Prince Philip’s memorial service that marks the year since his death.