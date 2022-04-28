We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is well-known for having a sweet tooth, and it has been reported that she loves a particular sweet treat before breakfast, and it’s on the pricey side.

According to a former royal chef, Her Majesty’s first food of the day is a couple of biscuits, which she eats with a cup of tea.

Everyone has their favourite foods, but when it comes to the Queen, her favourite dishes are always a point of interest.

Despite her morbid sandwich rule, Her Majesty has a sweet pre-breakfast snack that she enjoys which isn’t on the cheap side.

The monarch is said to enjoy a chocolate biscuit or two before her hearty breakfast and she has a special favourite, according to former royal chef Darren McGrady.

Darren previously shared, “When I was there… Chocolate Bath Olivers.”

The yummy snacks are described as “rich, dark chocolate, generously enrobed around a crisp slow-baked biscuit”, with the Chocolate Bath Olivers website hailing them “the ultimate indulgence”.

They don’t come particularly cheap, though. One 200g packet of the Queen’s chocolate biscuit of choice will cost you £8.49.

Chef Darren added, “She is absolutely a chocoholic. Anything we put on the menu that had chocolate on, she would choose, especially chocolate perfection pie.”

The Queen enjoys her biscuits with a cup of Earl Grey tea without sugar and a drop of milk every now and then.

Her Majesty then enjoys another cup of Earl Grey around the time of Afternoon Tea, while sampling a variety of delicious treats including ginger cake and jam pennies.

Chocolate biscuit cake, which is a favourite of the Queen’s grandson, Prince William, is also typically available in the palace. At his 2011 wedding to the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William even served the tasty treat as his second wedding cake.

Chocolateier Barry Colenso previously noted about the one-of-a-kind request, “Although the McVitie’s Cake Company and I developed it into a wedding cake, we stuck closely to the guidelines issued from Buckingham Palace to make sure it was just right. It was rich, indulgent and creamy with a really snappy texture which came from the Rich Tea biscuits.”

“The Tiffin cake itself was pretty straightforward as the recipe was issued from the Palace, but the extras and decorations were a different story,”Barry told MyLondon in a separate interview.

The McVities’ staff reportedly worked nonstop for 29 days to ensure that they created something extraordinary that matched Prince William and Kate’s requirements.