The Queen’s morbid rule when it comes to sandwiches is really bizarre

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen’s favourite foods remain secret, but it has been claimed that she has an odd lunch habit that requires her to eat circular sandwiches.

The Queen’s bizarre and morbid rule she is said to have for when she eats sandwiches has left us scratching our heads.

As part of a tradition started by her royal ancestors, it’s said that no pointed-edged food is allowed at the Queen’s table.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton made a heartfelt gesture to avoid ‘hurting feelings’ amid Prince Andrew’s royal scandal.

The Queen’s former chef Graham Newbould has revealed that Her Majesty hates to see sharp right angles on her plate during her afternoon tea in a documentary called Secrets of the Royal Kitchen—and it’s thought to be for a rather morbid reason.

Graham noted in the documentary, “The royals never have square sandwiches because tradition has it that anyone presenting them with pointed-edged food is trying to overthrow the throne of England.”

It’s also believed that the tradition for royals to have circular sarnies stems from Prince Albert, who was Queen Victoria’s husband, and his belief that angular sandwiches look too much like coffins.

It’s another bizarre dining theory, similar to why the Queen eats her Christmas dinner cold.

Sandwiches aside, the Queen’s favourite guilty pleasure food is said to be a burger—but not in the way that non-royal folk know them. The monarch is said to request her kitchen staff to prepare venison burgers from scratch, served with cranberry sauce and with no bun.

Darren McGrady, another former royal chef who worked for the Queen for 11 years, openly mentioned the Queen’s eating habits in a YouTube video Q&A.

During the video, one of Darren’s followers asked if the Queen always eats fancy meals, to which he replied, “The Queen doesn’t eat fancy rich foods all the time, nobody can!”

Darren confessed, “It’s only when she’s entertaining guests that the Queen has a banquet with lobster and caviar and things like that, but the rest of the time it’s just healthy eating – a little bit of grilled fish with some salad.

“One of her favourites is Jam Pennies, they’re just bread and jam.”

But there is one treat Her Majesty will gladly share: her love for chocolate biscuit cake. Darren McGrady, a former chef at Buckingham Palace, told RecipePlus, “The Chocolate Biscuit Cake is the only cake that goes back again and again and again every day until it’s all gone.”