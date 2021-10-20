We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen’s recent engagement at Windsor Castle has been met with concern from some royal fans after she was seen shaking hands with international business and investment leaders.

Her Majesty hosted a reception at Windsor Castle on 19th October, marking the Global Investment Summit.

The Queen has since shared a sweet video of the occasion, though fans have been left anxious after seeing her shaking hands.

The Queen was pictured beaming as she hosted a spectacular reception at Windsor Castle on 19th October, though the engagement has left some fans concerned about the 95-year-old monarch. Following the event which was attended by the likes of Bill Gates and other members of The Firm, the Royal Family social media accounts shared an exciting new video in tribute to the evening.

The caption stated, ‘This evening The Queen hosted a reception for international business and investment leaders at Windsor Castle to mark the Global Investment Summit 🤝 Her Majesty was joined by The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester as she welcomed influential business leaders from around the world.’

It went on to remark upon how the summit comes ahead of the Royal Family’s attendance at events for the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference. The sweet video showed the Queen and other royals meeting and shaking hands with the guests.

And whilst many royal fans were delighted to see the Queen beaming as she carried out her royal duties, others went on to urge that the monarch be protected.

‘Very good. But don’t let the Queen to shake hands with people. Could be risky for her’, one worried royal fan wrote upon seeing the video clip.

A second person agreed, expressing concern as they wrote, ‘Can the Queen please stop shaking hands. I don’t want her to catch something. Hand shaking is so 2019’.

‘I can’t believe she is not protected with a mask…Or the others not masking while they are that close to her! I hope they all had pre Covid tests’, someone commented anxiously.

‘Why aren’t they wearing masks? Please protect our royal family’, another person urged.

Throughout the pandemic, the Queen and other royals consistently wore face coverings, including during Prince Philip’s funeral service in April.

However, from 19 July 2021, the face mask rules changed and it’s not been a legal requirement to wear face coverings in the UK. Instead, the government stated that a person should use their judgement in deciding where they should wear one or if they want to stop wearing face coverings.

The concern of royal fans for the Queen’s safety following her Windsor Castle reception is incredibly touching. It comes as it’s been announced that Her Majesty has pulled out of her upcoming trip to Northern Ireland after receiving “medical advice”, but remains in “good spirits”.

“The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days,” the official royal statement announced.

“Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow. The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future.”