Prince William’s desire to protect Kate Middleton is stopping him from fully healing his rift with Prince Harry, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal pro Duncan Larcombe has predicted that Prince William and Harry’s relationship will remain sour after Harry did not attend Princess Diana’s memorial celebration hosted by William and Kate this month.

The ceremony at Kensington Palace belatedly celebrated the unveiling of Princess Diana’s first statue on what would have been her 60th birthday. Prince Harry did attend the statue unveiling in July, which saw him reunite with his brother for the first time since Prince Philip’s funeral.

Duncan has predicted that the ongoing rift between the brothers could be down to Prince William’s protectiveness over Kate.

He said, “I think it’s very sad that Harry didn’t go and I think he would have been sorely missed.

“Both of Diana’s sons should be there. Unfortunately, it’s just further confirmation – not that another is needed – that things are not great between the brothers,” he told OK! magazine.

Duncan continued saying the news of Harry’s tell-all memoir and the comments made about Kate in the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview could be what is stopping the brothers from repairing their rift.

He claimed, “William is understandably very protective of Kate, and let’s not forget that Meghan directly accused Kate of making her cry rather than the other way round.

“She then accused Kate of briefing journalists against her, or at least not clarifying the truth of the story, when actually it’s a very strong allegation to make publicly. Between two members of the royal family, it’s almost unheard of,” he continued.

Duncan also highlighted that Diana’s celebration was an “opportunity missed” for the brothers to get together and reconcile their differences.

