The royal title Prince Harry and Meghan's second baby could be given has been revealed.

The Sussexes officially quit the Royal Family last week when Buckingham Palace confirmed they wouldn’t be returning as working members of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s second child is still entitled to a royal title, even though they decided to step back as senior royals, it has been revealed.

Harry and Meghan lost their HRH titles, their honorary military appointments, and royal patronages after deciding to permanently step away from royal duties.

But just because they have decided to take a back seat when it comes to their involvement as a royal, doesn’t mean their children have to.

And with many asking whether their unborn child will be able to use royal titles, it has been revealed their unborn baby will still be able to use royal titles, although Harry and wife Meghan Markle are unlikely to give them any.

Their son Archie, aged 19 months, could have been named the Earl of Dumbarton or Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, however, the couple decided against this.

Instead, he is known as simply Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

It is therefore expected that they will do the same with their second child when he or she is born.

Traditionally, royal titles are passed down through male heirs, meaning that any of their children including Prince Harry and Meghan’s second child will be able to have one.

The Queen forced the Sussexes to sever all official links with The Firm after they decided to renounce their duties and step away from public service for good.

Harry’s honorary military appointments, such as Captain General of the Royal Marines which he took over from his grandfather Prince Philip three years ago, will now be redistributed to another member of the family.