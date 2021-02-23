We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York has called for her new grandson to be treated with “respect and kindness” as she declares him a “beautiful blessing”.

Sarah Ferguson has opened up about how everyone “deserves respect and kindness” in new video.

She has also shared her delight at being a grandmother, declaring her grandson a “beautiful blessing”.

This royal news comes after it was revealed that the Queen and Kate Middleton’s BBC show appearance is set to air the same day as Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York became a grandmother when Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child on 9 February. The official announcement from the Royal Family declared that Sarah, along with the Duke of York, the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank had been “informed” and were “delighted with the news”.

After much speculation, Princess Eugenie and Jack revealed their royal baby’s name and shared their first family photo with the world on Saturday.

In her heartfelt Instagram post, Eugenie wrote: ‘We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.. 💙💙💙⁣ ‘

This unique name may have surprised many, with the bookies’ favourite baby names including Henry and Arthur.

Now Sarah Ferguson has spoken out about little August, calling for him – and indeed everybody – to be treated with “respect” and “kindness”.

Speaking in a Fergie & Friends video on her YouTube channel for children in honor of Chinese New Year, the Duchess of York declared: “I believe that everyone deserves respect and kindness, whether you’re just born – like my grandson – or whether it’s when you’re 110.”

“Everybody is wise and everyone deserves respect and kindness and a smile,” she continued. “Says so much but it costs very little.”

Sarah has also shared her delight at welcoming baby August into the family in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Posting following the announcement of his unusual baby name, she wrote: ‘As Grandparents, The Duke and I are thrilled and blessed at the arrival of our grandson August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

‘He is a beautiful blessing and a bringer of such love and joy to all our Family. I am so proud of Jack and Eugenie, they are and will be wonderful parents’.

Video of the Week

The arrival of August has made the Queen a proud great-grandmother of nine children. And with the recent announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second baby, this number will soon rise.

The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall is pregnant with her third child. Meghan has yet to confirm her baby’s due date. Though it’s understood that both hers and Zara’s babies will also arrive in 2021.

This will make it a truly record-breaking year for the monarch.