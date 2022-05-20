We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle’s makeup artist and long-time friend has shared details of how the Duchess spent the morning of her wedding day and it sounds so relaxed.

Daniel Martin was the man behind Duchess Meghan’s stunning bridal makeup look and has shared sweet details of her wedding morning.

The duo met in 2011 while she was filming Suits in Toronto, and he was hired to make her look amazing when she married Prince Harry in 2018.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton stunned in a vibrant garden party outfit and fans are all saying the same thing.

While the actual wedding day was a huge, lavish occasion with A-listers flocking to Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel, the morning of Meghan’s big day sounds very calm.

As Harry and Meghan marked four years of marriage this week, Daniel Martin, the Duchess’ long-time friend, shared a previously-unknown truth about the royal wedding makeup.

Video of the Week

Daniel shared a snap from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s big day on Instagram Stories to mark their fourth wedding anniversary, showing a car that drove him to the wedding.

Captioning the picture he penned, “Happy Anniversary M & H,” alongside multiple arrows pointing to the middle car, where he and hairstylist Serge Normant were sitting.

On the morning of the wedding, Daniel had breakfast with the Duchess and her mother, Doria Ragland, at the five-star hotel Cliveden House.

Meghan apparently showed no pre-wedding jitters as they had a “chill morning” with cereal and fresh fruit. On Good Morning America, Daniel noted, “We had breakfast. Guy, her dog, was with us. We were playing around with him. It was a very chill morning.”

When it came to the preparation, Meghan was just as easygoing, hiring Daniel as her makeup artist and scheduling her trial by text.

“She texted and was like, ‘Hey – what are you doing May 19th? And then she sent me two emojis of the bride and groom. I was like, ‘Okay, yeah, whatever you need,'” Daniel added.

Meghan is “not fussy” when it comes to makeup, Daniel told Glamour.

“We literally did her makeup trial over text – I didn’t even have time to see her,” he explained.

Daniel went for a light foundation to enhance her freckles, long lashes, and glossy nude lip. Meghan styled her hair in a low bun that complimented her Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara.