We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Royal fans were all saying the same thing about Kate’s coral dress as she attended the second Buckingham Palace garden party.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex joined Kate as the trio stepped in for the Queen, who confirmed she will miss all royal summer garden parties this year. This news was announced ahead of the first scheduled event on the 11th of May, amid reports that the Queen was struggling with ‘episodic mobility issues’.

Despite the Queen’s absence, the trio looked to be having a wonderful time, with royal fans all saying the same thing about Kate’s spring-inspired outfit.

Video of the Week

The event was captured in a series of snaps posted to the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram account. Kate was pictured in her vibrant, coral Emilia Wickstead dress – and fans were quick to compliment her.

One said, “The Duchess looks awesome!! Great colour for her & summer!”

Another fan agreed, adding, “Stunning in coral.”

This was clearly a popular opinion as s third fan also commented, “Catherine looks gorgeous in that colour!”

A fourth fan also noted that Kate’s look was “glam perfection”.

Fans were also blown away by the fact she could walk on grass in such high heels, with one Instagram user remarking, “Someday I’m going to find out how she can wear stilettos on grass without sinking into the grass!”

Kate is well known for stunning in iconic ensembles, she often even includes subtle messages and tributes in her outfits. In fact, during a maternal healthcare visit, Kate was spotted wearing a cream co-ord with embroidered pineapples, which are a well-known symbol for women struggling with fertility. She also wowed fans in royal blue as she attended the Commonwealth service in March.

The Duchess has really been stepping up her game recently, with reports that she’s ‘ready’ to take on her ‘royal destiny’ as the Queen continued to delegate duties.