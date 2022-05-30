Best hair tips for healthy hair: 33 professional tips to care, grow and style your locks

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Is your hair feeling and looking dull and lifeless? Check out our top 50 hair tips for healthy hair to transform your tresses.

From styling tips and 5-minute hacks to investing in the best hair dryers or products for frizzy hair, we’ve asked the hair gurus to reveal their hair secrets and tricks of the trade, along with the common mistakes you could be making which ruin your hair’s condition. Whether you’ve got a bob hairstyle, short hair, long hair, fine or thick hair, these insider expert tips will have you covered. And the good news is we’re not talking all expensive products, pricey treatments or fancy gadgets either – with most of these ideas quick and simple enough to fit into your existing routine.

As Stéphane Ferreira, Senior Colourist at Live True London tells us: “Small steps to healthier hair could include using silk pillow cases and hair ties to limit snagging and breakage. Plus good quality hair products that are formulated for your hair type.”

50 best hair tips for healthy hair:

1. Regular trims

It’s common knowledge that regular trims keep your hair healthy and allow it to grow quicker. Depending on the thickness of your hair you should try and fit in a visit to the hairdressers every 6-to-8 weeks. Worried about the expense? You could always try cutting your hair at home.

Tina Hollis, colourist, Wella Master Colour Expert and director at T2 Hair & Beauty, says: “We’re so desperate to keep our long locks that we avoid the scissors, but this in itself is damaging. In my salon we do the ‘invisible trim’ and it’s now a thing! In actual fact we are just taking off the tips, but by doing this we are helping to keep the structure of the hair more sound which means the hair stays longer and stronger.”

2. Take care of your body

Taking care of your hair starts by taking care of your body, so prioritise your diet. The Institute of Trichologists expert Eleanore Richardson Msci MIT, Consultant Trichologist at Fulham Scalp & Hair Clinic says: “Nourish your body and your body will nourish your hair. Hair is the body’s last priority to produce, so make sure you are getting in all your key nutrients including protein to ensure the body has enough to spend on your strands.”

Eleanore isn’t wrong either, with one study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology showing that popping a protein supplement helped reduce hair loss and boosted growth in men and women who were losing their locks. Incorporate foods like eggs, meat, fish, nuts, cheese, pulses and good-for-you greek yoghurt, which are all protein rich.

3. A proper wash



You might be wondering how this can be one of our tips for healthy hair. But you’d be surprised at how many people don’t know how to wash their hair properly.

When shampooing your hair, make sure you massage your scalp using the tips of your fingers in circular motions at least five times to give it a full cleanse – and make sure your rinse your hair through. Take time on it and you’ll really notice the difference. In addition to getting a good clean is learning how often you should wash your hair too. Short answer: It depends on your hair type, length, age, and ethnicity.

4. Prioritise scalp health

Scalp health is as easy as 1,2,3. “Avoid ingredients ending in ‘cones’ (silicons, dimethicones, trimethicones),” Zoe Wasfy, co-founder of vegan and sustainable haircare brand Wild Science Lab.

“These are added to products to make hair feel moisturised and softer. However, they are molecularly heavy and block the scalp’s breathing and clog the follicles, leading to breakage, dryness, and in extreme cases, hair loss.

5. Comb rather than brush



Comb your hair when it’s wet instead of using a hairbrush. Combs are gentler on hair, which can help to prevent split ends. There are plenty of cheap detangling combs out there. And if your hair is particularly knotty, try a detangling spray before combing for extra soft locks.

The Body Shop detangling comb – £4.50 | The Body Shop

Effortlessly detangle wet or dry hair, with this wide-toothed comb. The perfect tool for distributing product through your hair with ease and preventing split ends. View Deal 6. Friendly shampoo

Just like the rest of our skin, our scalps also age. Your scalp provides a base for hair to grow and provides the nutrition it needs. Essentially, it is the soil from which the hair grows. Frequent shampooing with harsh cleaners really ages the scalp. So try to find a mild shampoo that is sodium and sulphate free to slow down this process as much as possible. pH is another factor to consider with your shampoo choice. Researchers of one Brazilian study found that shampoo with a pH level below 5.5 reduces frizz and friction between hair fibres – equalling less damage overall. On the other hand shampoos with a high pH than this “may increase the negative electrical charge of the hair fiber surface and, therefore, increase friction between the fibers; this may lead to cuticle damage and fiber breakage.” To find your shampoo’s pH, purchase some pH testing strips, dip one in and carry outt the classic litmus paper test. 7. Invest in a good conditioner One of the best hair tips for healthy hair is condition, condition, condition. Your humble conditioner is a miracle worker when it comes to hair. It helps soften tresses, make it easier to manage and works to protect against damage. Eleanore Richardson Msci MIT, Consultant Trichologist at Fulham Scalp & Hair Clinic, agrees: “A well-designed conditioner will reinforce the outer cuticle of the hair shaft and provide some resilience to the everyday wear and tear we endure. I recommend our Peppermint Stimulating Mask.” 8. Greasy roots

Greasy hair can be caused by conditioner being applied to the roots, touching the hair frequently or simply just by the over production of oil from the scalp. Try shampooing the hair with cooler water and massage your scalp softly to reduce the amount of oil being produced, and only apply conditioner to the ends. 9. Take a break from heat and colour It’s no secret that frequent heat and colour damages your hair. “Both dry out the hair shaft, leaving it porous and more likely to snap and split which means dull, weak hair in need of a good trim,” explains Hair Trichologist Eleanore Richardson Msci MIT. “When it comes to heat and colour, less really is more.” Scientists at Hiroshima University also found that our go-to styling tools like curling wands and straighteners fry the keratin protein found in our hair – by as much as 85%. Killing the keratin is what causes our tresses to trun dry and brittle. So limit use and seek out a heat protectant spray when using. ghd Bodyguard Heat Protect Spray – £18.85 | Amazon

ghd’s Bodyguard boasts 2 levels of heat protection and is essential when heat styling. It’s a lightweight, shielding buy that doesn’t feel greasy or a faff to use. Simply spritz through hair before picking up your hairdryer or straighteners. View Deal

10. Air dry

This is one of those tips for healthy hair that’s a no brainer really. Ditch the hair dryer and subsequent heat damage by letting your locks dry au natural.

“Blow drying tools rapidly suck moisture out of hair strands, leaving ends often dry, brittle and fried,” says Jonathan Andrew, ‘Hair Whisperer’ and Fudge Professional Global Ambassador. “Try to air dry your hair if at all possible and aim to get more longevity out of your style by experimenting with buns, plaits or incorporating hair accessories.”

11. Sleeping beauty



One on our more simple tips for healthy hair. Just ensure your hair is 100 per cent dry before you go to bed.

Whilst asleep, your head is in direct contact with the pillow for 6-8 hours and so if it’s wet, water can’t evaporate. The result is that your scalp over-compensates by creating extra sebum. So – in essence – hair gets oilier quicker if you go to bed with it wet.

12. Notice how much you shed

We regularly check in and listen to our body when something doesn’t seem right. And the same thing applies to our manes too. An increase in hair loss is one factor in particular you should look out for, says Trichologist Eleanore Richardson Msci MIT:

“Everyone sheds hair on a daily basis, but if you are noticing more shedding than normal it may be a sign of an underlying health condition or nutritional deficiency. Get it checked out early on with a qualified Trichologist who can assess your hair and scalp health.”

13. Use dry shampoo – but sparingly



We’re big lovers of dry shampoo in the GoodTo offices. It’s great for absorbing grease and adding volume to lacklustre roots. Especially when you’re in a rush – but be careful not to overdo it. Heavy dependence on Batiste et al can give you a scary array of scalp issues, including dandruff and blocked pores.

According to celebrity stylist Benjamin Mohapi, overspraying can even end up causing scalp pimples or, in the worst case scenario, cysts. But don’t panic – we’re not saying you should give up your instant refresh habit altogether. Just be aware of how often you’re spritzing and opt for a ‘less is more’ approach. Top tip: Use a build-up removal shampoo on a regular basis to keep your scalp clean and healthy.

14. Make sure you prime

One of the best tips for healthy hair. Most of us are accustomed to using a primer on our face before applying our daily make-up. And the same should be done for those seeking sleek locks – says Fudge Professional’s Jonathan Andrew.

“A primer will enable your hair to be in its best condition prior to styling,” he tells us. “There’s a great tip us hairdressers share to show how a primer or heat protector works – take a slice of bread, apply the primer/heat protector to one side and then pop it in the toaster. You’ll then see when it pops out – one side will be toasted and the side with the product will look the same.”

After you tried to trick, it’s important you apply your primer properly. “The most common mistakes are that people tend to only apply the primer to the top surface,” adds Jonathan. “If you’re using a cream/gel, then apply to your hands first and really coat them again – getting into the front, back and along the fingers. Then start from the underneath upwards and the from the top downwards for even distribution. If it’s a spray, make sure you’re really moving the hair around and running your hands through for an internal application.”

15. Pre-shampoo treatment



Hair oil can be used as a pre-shampoo conditioning treatment to give your scalp and hair extra nourishment before washing. Simply massage it into your hair from root to tip and leave on for at least 20 minutes before shampooing hair as normal. This is a great hair tip for the colder months, when windy weather and central heating can dry hair out.

16. Condition oily tresses



If you suffer with oily hair, shampoo your hair daily and make sure to use a weekly treatment mask or deep conditioner. This is because despite popular assumption, it won’t make your tresses greasier. In fact, it will help strengthen and nourish your hair, allowing it to grow faster and look healthier.

TRESemmé Mask Breakage Defence – £2.74 | Superdrug

Professional performance formula enriched with vitamins restructures hair, protecting it from split ends and breakage. Ideal for those who regularly use heat styling tools. Hair is left silky soft, shiny and tangle free. View Deal

17. Lighter shades



It’s important to remember that the more ‘grey’ coverage you have, the lighter your overall shade will appear. So be careful when choosing a colour to keep this in mind.

“Start off with a tone one to two shades darker than how you would like your overall finish to look,” says John Stedman, a hairdresser with over 40 years experience. “You’ll be amazed at how light it comes up.”

18. Walnut Oil dye



One of the best tips for healthy hair is to swap your chemical boxed dye job for a natural alternative. If you have brown hair, you can stain it with walnut oil rather than artificially dying it. This will not only make your hair look super shiny and healthy (thanks to the conditioning oil), but will also give you a vibrant colour. You’ll also find you can pick it up for under a tenner in most health stores too. So it’s a win for your wallet too.

Whatever your colour it’s good to incorporate colour protection products frequently into your routine. This will help keep your colour for a prolonged period.