The 15 best products for frizzy hair, according to the experts

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Use the best products for frizzy hair as picked by our experts for instantly glossy, shiny locks.

Unruly, stubborn and often unforgiving, frizzy hair can be something of a daily struggle for many of us. And whilst genetics certainly plays it’s part, factors like humidity and damaged hair are known triggers of the frizz. Plus there’s the unfair fact of life that hair gets frizzier as we age too.

“Frizzy hair is due to the absorption of water molecules from the environment and air,” Dr Sharon Wong tells us, a consultant dermatologist and hair and scalp specialist at The TrichoDerm. “Absorption of water can cause the swelling of the fibre and a furring up of the cuticle layer. This makes the surface of the hair rough, uneven and frizzy.”

Luckily for us there are lots of treatments to help get rid of frizzy hair and we’ve narrowed the best products. We’ve trialled and tested the options out there, spoke to experts, and considered consumer reviews. Then we’ve gone one step further, breaking them down into the best options according to your hair type. So whether your hair is fine and flyaway or curly and unruly, here are your best products for slinky, shiny hair.

15 best products for frizzy hair

1. Hask Curl Care Moisturizing Shampoo

Best frizzy shampoo

As Dr Sharon Wong states, the drier the hair, the frizzier it will get. Make sure to keep your locks nourished from the beginning of your hair care routine. Opting for a moisturising, nourishing shampoo will help, no matter how often you wash your hair.

You don’t always have to incorporate countless new products to transform your hair. Sometimes the smallest, simplest tweaks make the biggest difference. This affordable option is much-loved and works on all hair types. This overhauls even the driest of strands, leaving them silky smooth after just one use.

Celebrity and Hollywood film hairstylist Camille Friend – founder of masterclass school Hair Scholars – explains why the right shampoo will make the difference: “Frizz in the hair happens when the hair is dry and lacks moisture balance. You start building the moisture in the hair with your shampoo and conditioner. Pick one that’s designed to really inject moisture and instantly hydrate your hair. This one is brilliant, and makes an instant difference.”

2. Coco & Eve Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque

Best for a deep treatment

Even if you’re using the best shampoo and conditioner for frizzy hair, you could do more. Using an intensive mask treatment regularly will help boost moisture and keep your locks healthy. So a mask is a great go-to product for frizzy hair. Pampering your hair is the best way to keep it frizz-free, glossy and shiny. Plus it’ll give your some much-needed ‘me time’ too.

With over 4,000 5* ratings, the best mask for frizzy hair has to be this influencer-favourite. “Finally my hair feels like hair again, not knotty twine,” raved one CultBeauty reviewer. It uses a blend of deeply nourishing ingredients to really tackle frizz from all fronts. Coconuts add shine, linseed improves texture and prevents flyways, fig and shea butter boosts moisture, while argan oil tames frizz and makes hair more manageable.

Once a week, apply root-to-tip, letting it sit for at least 10 minutes, using the included brush to work the product through hair before washing it out. Hair feels slinky soft in minutes. The results speak for themselves – you’ll be getting compliments left, right and centre.

3. Kerastase Elixir Ultime L’Huile Original Hair Oil

Best hair oil product for frizzy hair

An oil is a great way of adding instant shine and moisture. Though when to use a hair oil is dependent on your hair type. An oil works especially well to add gloss, making it a great product for frizzy hair. For thick, curly hair, apply when hair is soaking wet, to give it a better chance to sink in and get deep into the hair fibres. If your hair is finer, go for a lighter option in a spray formula, for a gentler dose and a more spread application, to stop weighing hair down.

This one is a global bestseller for a reason. It’s an deeply nourishing option, but crucially it’s lightweight and won’t leave hair feeling heavy or greasy. A little goes a long way, so the expensive price actually balances out over months of use. Celebrity hairstylist Patrick Wilson, part of the Wall Group, whose clients include Maya Jama and Mollie King swears by it for flyaways: “When I’m on set I apply this onto a toothbrush and target the flyaways – it works a treat.”

4. John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength 6 Effects Serum

Best classic frizzy hair serum

Adding an extra product to your routine can make a huge difference to the gloss of your locks. A serum is a really important product for frizzy hair. It will sink in deeply and help keep the hair cuticles flat and sealed, preventing frizz. With so much choice out there, it’s hard to know what’s the best serum for frizzy hair – but it’s still hard to beat this classic buy. Launched in 1990, this was one of the first products out there specially designed to tame frizz and smooth hair – and it’s still as effective as ever.

In my opinion, there’s a reason this is a bestseller all around. It just works, and the price makes it even better. My mum and I both have really curly hair, and I remember growing up she always had a bottle of this in her bag. The difference is it instantly tames frizz and seals split ends in seconds.

Don’t of course, just take my word for it. As one satisfied Boots shopper shared: “I have just bought this and it has done wonders! I never write reviews but had to for this. I have always struggled with frizzy hair but after using this product there’s no more frizz just compliments.” Work through damp hair before styling.

5. Noughty Frizz Magic Conditioner

Best vegan frizzy hair product

Conditioners are the best and most important product for frizzy hair as it helps to lock in moisture. Thankfully, there are now so many great vegan-friendly products out there. And this is just one affordable and cruelty-free option you can reap the rewards from. Noughty’s haircare range is made from 97 natural ingredients, using no nasties like parabens, silicones or sulfates. Which in turn makes them suitable for all hair types.

We love their anti-frizz conditioner which helped to instantly detangle curly hair, leaving locks feeling smooth and pampered. Simply apply through the ends of your hair, combing through with a wide-tooth comb to work it through.

Whilst we’ve singled this product out, we recommend Noughty’s whole range as they work particularly well on curly hair. They’re also compliant with Lorraine Massey’s best-selling Curly Girl Method guide – and this is a big tick as it’s usually hard to find vegan hair products that are also approved by the strict curly hair method. We really like that you can buy kits of the heroes of the range, to save some money while picking up a few products.

6. ghd Bodyguard Heat Protect Spray

Best for heat protection

To prevent frizz you really should be limiting the use of any heat styling. One study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Science found that heated hair tools like straighteners damage hair’s natural protein. And that this lack of keratin leads to weak, brittle and frizz-prone hair.

“Using your hairdryer, curling tongs or straighteners can really dry out your hair and leave it damaged, making it look worse in the long run,” Dr Sharon Wong re-affirms. “You can prevent frizz by limiting cuticle damage, avoiding heat styling wherever possible. Try to take breaks from your styler, and ensure you use a heat protecting product when you do use them.”

We’d recommend heat styling once a week at most, and to use dry shampoo to keep the look lasting as long as possible. For those times where you just can’t resist your hairdryer, make heat protection a habit – as it’s an important product for frizzy hair. The award-winning hair gurus at ghd have developed a great product to use alongside their high-tech stylers. With Bodyguard boasting 2 levels of heat protection. A lightweight, shielding buy that doesn’t feel like a chore to use. Spritz liberally through hair before even thinking about picking up your hairdryer or straighteners.

7. Imbue Curl Inspiring Conditioning Leave-In Spray

Best for frizzy curls

Curly hair has a tendency to be frizzier. This is because it’s naturally drier and the kinky strands make it harder for natural oils to travel down. Focusing on moisture is key to keeping curls sleek and defined, and it got my seal of approval. Having grappled with curly hair since my teen years, I know that it takes a long time to really perfect your routine, and everything I’ve tried from Imbue has worked perfectly with zero faff. It’s one of the best products for frizzy hair.

I use this moisturising spray to refresh and add definition to my curls a few days after washing, just when it starts to look a bit limp. If you’re wondering how often you should wash your hair – the general rule is once every 7-10 days. You can get away with leaving it longer, because washing it too often can impact the curl pattern. Because of this, adding extra moisture – like this spray – a few days in will help them curls look more defined.

This Imbue spray boasts a 4.2 star rating on Amazon, with one reviewer full of praise for the product. “It smells good and leaves my hair really soft. It also helps with detangling and locking in moisture. I’m happily on my second bottle now.”

8. Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase

Best for banishing bed head hair

Celebrity hairstylist Camille has one fail-safe tip to prevent frizz forming overnight: “Sleep on a silk pillowcase, it makes a huge difference”. We spend about a third of our lives in bed, so it makes sense to think about the way your hair’s being affected while we’re snoozing. Moving around while you deep sleep can cause friction and lead to tangled locks – but sleeping on silk will prevent this. The silky smooth fabric won’t disrupt the fibres of your hair, help boosting shine, stopping bed head hair and preventing breakage and split ends.

Silk is also hypoallergenic, and will keep you cool when sleeping in the heat. Silk pillowcases are also really good for your skin. It’ll stop those sleep lines from appearing, which in turn will stop wrinkles getting deeper. Plus it prevents night oils and creams from being absorbed into the fabric, making them more effective. We found Slip Pure stood out as the softest, smoothest option, and it’s available in countless colours, to match your bedding.

Put off by the price? Satin pillowcases have a similar effect to silk. So feel free to swap for one of these instead, as it’ll work just as well if you’re on a budget.

9. Aquis Hair Turban

Best towel for frizzy hair

Microfibre towels are some of the best products for frizzy hair. And hairstylist Camille recommends swapping your regular towel for this option, as it helps absorb more water quicker, helping hair dry faster and smoother. We happen to agree with her, as once we made the swap, the difference to our hair was noticeable after just a few uses. They’re really worth the investment.

The other reason why microfibre towels are good for frizzy hair is because the fibres in your normal bath towels are large and stiff, which can disrupt the cuticles of your hair. It’s extra important to consider this as hair is most fragile when it’s wet. We love the Aquis towels, they’re the best microfibre towels – Carrie Bradshaw even sported one in a recent episode of And Just Like That!

We especially like the wraparound turbans, which are so easy to use. “Amazing hair towel!!,” exclaimed one LookFantastic customer. “So glad I invested in this as I’ve used many cheap microfibre ones which don’t soak up water at all. These Aquis ones do the job & reduce frizz.” Simply twist hair into the wrap and secure at the back with the loop and button.

10. Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Best for humid weather

We’ve all been on a hot holiday, seen our hair explode like Monica from Friends and wonder why does humid weather make hair frizzy? Or, remember that time Kate Middleton had a humid hair disaster? Humidity means there’s extra moisture in the air, which can cause the fibres in your hair to swell, so that explains why hair is frizzier in the summer or when you’re on holiday in a hot country.

Use a shielding treatment like this shine-boosting buy, to create a barrier, preventing the moisture particles from entering the hair fibres. There’s a reason that it has a whopping 19,000 5 star reviews on Amazon – the difference in shine and smoothness is impressive, and instant.

One enthusiastic reviewer stated: “This is amazing – I know the price tag is a little high but you don’t need much and the difference to my hair is unbelievable! All my life – near 50 years = my hair has been frizzy and unmanageable. With a few sprays I am able to keep my hair smooth and frizz free for several days without having to re-straighten or blow dry. Could not recommend more highly!”

11. L’Oreal Elvive Wonder Water 8 Second Hair Treatment

Best for a speedy treatment

This shine-boosting treatment caused a real stir when it launched last year. At one point, a bottle was sold every minute. We have to admit, we were sceptical – do hair waters really work? Can a water really replace your conditioner? But one use and we were hooked. It’s one of the best products for frizzy hair we’ve tried for a long time.

The science makes sense. It’s easy to assume that you need to be using rich treatments all the time, but these can sometimes be counterproductive – overloading the hair and making it look lank and dull. This is a highly concentrated water, which is incredibly light – allowing it to sink deeper into the hair fibres, instantly boosting shine and gloss. It really works on all hair types, but it’s an especially great treatment for frizzy hair. Apply after shampooing, leave in for 8 seconds then wash out.

You don’t need much for it to work – it’s easy to overdo the dose as it comes out quite quickly, but use the handy line chart on the side of the bottle to figure out the right ‘dose’.

12. Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Deep Conditioning Treatment

Best for a pre-treatment

According to Trichologist Annabelle Kingsley of Phillip Kingsley, frizzy hair is often more prone to tangling and snapping: “Dry hair is more prone to breaking, and broken hair tends to look frizzy. Hydrate your hair with a weekly pre-shampoo conditioning treatment, such as the cult product Elasticizer, to help prevent breakage.”

Elasticizer is the perfect word for it – it makes hair more ‘elastic’ and amenable, stopping you having to painfully tug away at it with a brush. It’s much-loved by celebrities such as Rochelle Humes, Cate Blanchett and Sienna Miller, and has won countless prestigious beauty awards. It’s been a bestseller since its inception in 1995, and Currently, one is sold every two minutes globally – proving that the classics are sometimes the best. It’s been found to be one of the best products for frizzy hair.

Apply as a leave-in treatment once a week, before shampooing your hair. Top tip – leave it in a shower cap or towel when it’s getting to work, to warm it up and help it sink in quicker.

13. Coola Scalp and Hair Mist SPF30

Best for hot weather

The environment can have as much affect as your hair as it can on your skin. Think about it – pollution, rain and sweat can really affect how your hair looks and feels after a day out and about.

“Anything that depletes the hair shaft will age it quicker meaning hair will naturally become drier and frizzier looking,” warns hair guru Michael Van Clarke. “Aim to minimise the damage by using better techniques to style and colour your hair. When you’re on holiday, stay protected in the sun and sea and regularly feed back into the hair with a pre-wash treatment.” This is why a heat protectant is a key product for frizzy hair.

We all know how important it is to apply the best face sunscreen to our skin – but we often forget about our hair. It’s especially important to keep it protected when you’re in a hot country, to stop it frying in the sun, getting frazzled. We love this option, which sinks in quickly and doesn’t feel greasy. Make it a habit when you’re re-applying your sun care.

14. Bed Head By Tigi Headrush Shine Spray

Best frizzy hair hairspray

The right hairspray can hide a multitude of sins, and we swear by this one when we need to cheat a bit of shine. It’s an important product for frizzy hair. It’s specially formulated to smooth frizz and add instant, dazzling shine. It’s a staple for hairdressers all around the UK for a reason – it’s perfect for giving you that ‘just stepped out of the salon’ mirror-shine, without weighing hair down or leaving it feeling crunchy.

Reviewers say it’s especially a good hairspray for blonde hair. “I’ve always been afraid to use shine spray & have always avoided it due to me finding it always makes my hair seem greasy as I’m blonde. However this stuff is a MIRACLE product,” wrote one ecstatic Boots customer. “My hair looks so healthy & glowy & shiny! NO grease whatsoever. It also adds such a lovely soft feel too it as well. Any blondes out there that struggle the same as me with shine spray, this is the one for you!”

It’s a great in-between fix while you wait for hair to heal – just a few sprays adds instant mirror shine, and temporarily seals split ends, giving a sleek, chic look. A bonus is that it also smells totally amazing!

15. Morrocanoil Ceramic Round Brush

Best blow dry brush

The tools you use have a huge impact on your hair health. Using the wrong brush can damage hair and also tug at the roots, making your locks look frazzled and unkempt. The best brush products for frizzy hair are ones that will smooth your locks.

Celebrity hairstylist Michael Van Clarke recommends investing in a large round bristle brush to blow-dry hair. “You can cheat sleek hair by laying it in line, blow drying it straight. Using this round bristle brush will get hair much smoother,” he tells us, swearing by this brush. “It will get hair much smoother, but needs a little more skill. The easier to use short plastic bristle brushes (often around a metal base) generally don’t have enough tension to smooth, so the hair may become straighter but stays a little frizzy or the frizz returns sooner”

It takes a few tries to master a proper blow dry with a round brush – but it’s really worth it for that salon-style blow dry at home.